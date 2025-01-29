Orange swimming’s Piper White, Zoe Jones, Ainsley Rasinske & Addison Moore discuss relay championships

It was another dominant meet for the Orange women’s relay team at the Central Conference Swimming championships last Saturday at the Orange County SportsPlex. Orange won the 200 yard medley and the 400 yard freestyle relay races. Senior Zoe Jones, juniors Piper White and Ainsley Rasinske and freshman Addison Moore won the 200 yard medley relay at 2:02.68. They also teamed to win the 400 yard freestyle relay at 4:09.98. Last year, Jones and White were members of the 3A State Champion 200 yard medley relay team, along with Katie Belle Sikes and Riley White. Rasinske and White were members of the 200 yard freestyle relay state championship team last year. Piper White would go on to win two individual conference championships. White won the 50 yard freestyle title for the second year in a row with a time of 26.51 seconds. White also won the 100 yard freestyle at 59.63 seconds, holding off Sophia Shideler of Walter Williams. Piper White and Rasinske were members of the first relay team in school history to win a state championship in 2023. It was also Senior Day for Orange swimming. It was the final home meet for Jones, Kayleigh Karkoski, and Madeline Dutton. Jones finished 2nd in the 500 yard freestyle. The Lady Panthers will prepare for the Central Regional Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Saturday.

