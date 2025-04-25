Cedar Ridge softball Rylee Capps discusses win over Southeast Alamance with Curran Campbell

For the first time since 2019, the Cedar Ridge softball team will host a game in the state playoffs. On Thursday night, the Red Wolves defeated Southeast Alamance 5-3 to finish the regular season 14-6. It’s the most regular season wins for Cedar Ridge since they finished 21-3 in 2019, when they last won a conference championship. The Red Wolves finished the regular season 9-3 in the Central Conference, good enough for 2nd place. Senior pitcher Charlotte Lowry threw a complete game to earn the win. She struck out four and improved to 10-2 with a 3.11 ERA. With the game against the Stallions tied in the bottom of the fifth inning, Mia Best stroked a double with one out. Best would go on to score the game-winning run off a passed ball. After she reached on a single earlier in the inning, Raegan Remaly put the Red Wolves ahead 3-1 off a single from Lowry. In the sixth inning, Remaly drove in Madeline Galindo-Woodring with an RBI single. On the same play, Qiaura Rogers would score off an error. Remaly went 3-for-4 against the Stallions. Best finished 2-for-3 with two doubles. Rogers added a triple. Cedar Ridge will start play in the Central Conference Tournament against Walter Williams on Monday.

