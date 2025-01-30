Orange softball’s Sadie Cecil & Allie Carden discuss signing with Mars Hill Lions

Two instrumental parts of the Orange softball program signed to play with the Mars Hill Lions on Wednesday night. Senior shortstop Sadie Cecil and catcher Allie Carden were honored during a ceremony at the Orange High School Library. Carden, accompanied by Mike Carden, Carla and Justin, joined Orange last season after two years at Person. She tied for the team lead with 33 RBIs as the Lady Panthers finished 16-7 and reached the 3rd round of the 3A State Playoffs. It was the deepest playoff run for Orange since they won the 2017 3A State Championship. Carden and Cecil played for the Carolina Elite travel team coached by John Warf. Cecil’s contributions for Orange athletics isn’t limited to the softball diamond. An aspiring athletic trainer, Cecil has been a regular at Orange football practices, where her brother Luke is the starting center. She sits in the golf cart alongside trainer Emily Gaddy and assistant Alicia Harris from August to November. Last year, Cecil was the leadoff batter and starting shortstop. She has a lifetime batting average of .354 over 50 games. In 2024, Cecil was tied for the team for second on the team with 32 hits. She also scored 34 runs and hit .410 on the season. Sadie was joined by her father Anthony and mother Robin during the ceremony, which included many members of the Orange softball and baseball teams.

