The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Through a steady climb up the totem pole over the past four years, the Orange men’s swimming team has reached success in stages.

After years in the shadows of Chapel Hill and East Chapel Hill in the old Big 8 Conference, they started the path of unprecedented success with the 2022 Central Conference championship. That first conference title became two in 2023. Now, it’s up to four consecutive league titles after winning it again at the Orange County SportsPlex in Hillsborough.

Each of the last three years, Orange finished 2nd in the Central Regional Championship behind Carrboro.

Until Saturday.

The Panthers claimed its first regional championship at the 3A level at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Saturday afternoon. Backed by two individual championships each from seniors Luke Roman and Alex Andre, the Panthers finished with 285 points. Carrboro finished with 276 points.

Carrboro is the defending 3A State Champion who finished with 237 points last year.

Orange also finished ahead of Durham School of the Arts, who finished 3rd in the state championships in 2024.

Roman, the defending 3A State Champion in the 500 yard freestyle, won his second consecutive regional title in his main event with a time of 4:44.67. For the second year in a row, it was a 1-2 Orange finish in the 500 freestyle. Andre came in second at 4:52.16.

Roman also won the 200 yard freestyle regional title for the first time. He closed at 1:45.79, beating out Carrboro junior Grey DeWalt, who finished at 1:48.98, which was his personal best. Roman now has three individual regional championships.

Orange’s Ayden Twiddy also earned a spot in the 3A State Championships, which will be held at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Friday, in the 200 yard freestyle. Twiddy finished fourth at 1:54.08. Twiddy also finished fourth in the 100 yard freestyle at 50.59 seconds. Durham School of the Arts sophomore Vincent Battaglini finished first at 49.35 seconds.

Andre claimed his second career individual regional title, repeating as the champion of the 200 yard individual medley. Andre finished at 2:02.67, ahead of Zach Schambra Stevens of Atkins, who came in at 2:05.87.

Orange’s experience showed off in the relay events. Two relay teams won regional championships. Roman, Andre, Ayden Twiddy and Noah Jones won the 400 yard medley relay with a season-best time of 3:21.36. They beat out Carrboro’s team, who finished at 3:23.87.

In the 200 yard medley relay, Roman, Andre, Jones and Nick Baczara won their first regional championship at 1:43.06. Carrboro finished 2nd at 1:46.33. Last year, Orange finished third behind Durham School of the Arts and runner-up Carrboro.

Cedar Ridge finished 9th in the team standings.

Red Wolf freshman J.E. Sandor had two runner-up finishes in his first regional competition. Sandor came in second in the 100 yard butterfly with a personal best time of 55.41 seconds. Carrboro junior Josh Jones captured the regional title at 53.16 seconds.

Cedar Ridge sophomore Christopher Seawell finished third in the 100 yard backstroke. Seawell touched the wall at 1:00.02. Carrboro’s Josh Jones won the regional championship with a personal best time of 56.73 seconds.

Last week at the Central Conference Championships at the Orange County Sportsplex, Sandor won the 100 yard breaststroke. On Saturday, Sandor finished fourth at 1:06.22.

With the state championships coming up on Friday, Orange will have an opportunity to improve on last year’s eighth place finish. In addition to Roman’s state championship in the 500 yard freestyle, Andre was the runner-up in the 500 yard freestyle. Roman finished with the bronze medal in the 200 yard freestyle. Andre finished fifth in the 200 yard individual medley.

It is the second regional championship for Orange athletics this calendar year. In October, the men’s cross country team won the 3A Mideast Regional title at Franklinton High School. They would eventually claim the 3A State Championship a week later in Kernersville.