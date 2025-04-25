The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Orange softball seniors Crabtree, George, Cecil, Carden and Neighbours discuss win over E. Alamance

ByJeff Hamlin

Apr 25, 2025

The unpredictable softball race in the Central Conference had one wild, final turn before the regular season ended on Thursday night. Orange defeated Eastern Alamance 6-4 at Panther Softball Field. Eastern Alamance, who had already clinched the Central Conference championship, suffered just its second league loss of the year. Hayleigh Hammond cleared the bases with a three-run double in the fourth inning to pout Orange ahead 3-1. Addison Guentensberger came on in relief of Malynne Roemmich in the fifth inning and delivered the save for Orange. Guentensberger, who started in left field, also drove in a run in the fifth inning with a fly ball that dropped between the second baseman and right fielder, allowing Katie Carden to score. Hammond led off the sixth inning with a double and scored off a single by Katie Carden that dropped fair along the left field line by 18 inches. Allie Carden roped an RBI single to score Sadie Cecil. It was the third game in fourth days for an Orange team that has played in one of the best conference in the state. Senior Rhiley Crabtree went 3-for-3. Hammond finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Orange will start play in the Central Conference Tournament with a home game against Southern Alamance on Monday.

