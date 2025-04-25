Cedar Ridge’s Quinn Finnegan, Ian McGuffey & Grant McGuffey discuss win over Southern Alamance

Just in time for the end of the regular season, Cedar Ridge turned the baseball championship race completely on its head. The Red Wolves swept a two-game series from Southern Alamance, who came into the week with a 8-0 conference record. On Tuesday night, the Red Wolves defeated the Patriots 7-1. In his final home conference game, Quinn Finnegan threw a complete game and didn’t allow a run until the seventh inning. Finnegan, the only senior on the team, also triggered a five-run third inning with a leadoff single. Grant McGuffey stroked a double to left field to score Finnegan, pushing the Red Wolves lead to 2-0. McGuffey finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. McGuffey put Cedar Ridge ahead 7-0 in the fourth inning with a RBI single to score Hudson Kelly. Ian McGuffey went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Ian lifted a double down the left field line in the third to score Aidan Ryan. Finnegan took part in the annual Cedar Ridge ceremony in postgame where he rounded the bases one final time. Finnegan, who has been a co-Captain of the team three times, put dirt from home plate inside a small bottle where he will keep it as he journeys to Staten Island, New York next year to pitch for Division I Wagner College. Cedar Ridge will face D.H. Conley on Tuesday in Hillsborough.

Cedar Ridge baseball’s Quinn Finnegan, Grant McGuffey and Ian McGuffey discuss win over S. Alamance Just in time for the end of the regular season, Cedar Ridge turned the baseball championship race completely on its head. The Red Wolves swept a two-game series from Southern Alamance, who came into the week with a 8-0 conference record. On Tuesday night, the Red Wolves defeated the Patriots 7-1.