Orange men’s basketball’s Kai Wade & Jalen Crayton discuss win at Western Alamance

The Orange men’s basketball team is back home after ten consecutive games on the road. The Panthers defeated Western Alamance 79-57 on Friday night in Elon to finish the long stretch 7-3. Kai Wade scored 23 points as the Panthers maintained its share of first place in the Central Conference. Wade exploded for 18 points in the first quarter, included a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to push the Panthers to a double-digit lead. Orange sophomore center Jalen Crayton continued to be a dominant force inside, finishing with six points. Orange defeated Western Alamance for the seventh consecutive time. Wade was one of three Panthers in double figures. Senior Xandrell Pennix added 12 points as he continues his march to 1,000. Senior Freddy Sneed added 14 points. Orange returned home on Tuesday night and defeated Walter Williams 72-54. Orange remains tied in the loss column with Eastern Alamance for first place in the Central Conference with four games remaining. Orange is looking for its second consecutive regular season championship. The Panthers have used a mixture of steady outside shooting and dominant defense to pave the way for 15-5 record, its best-ever start under head coach Derryl Britt. Orange will have its final four regular season games all at home. They will host crosstown rival Cedar Ridge on Friday night at Panther Gymnasium.

