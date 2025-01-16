Wade scores 20 points in Orange men’s basketball rout of Southern Alamance; Stephens, Atkins launch Lady Panthers past Patriots

GRAHAM–It was bound to happen.

Throughout the year, Orange center Jalen Crayton has teased a euphoric, exhilarating slam dunk when set up under the basket. He came close at the end of 2024 against Western Alamance, but the ball ricocheted off the room high in the air.

Not only did Crayton deliver a monster dunk in Orange’s rout of Southern Alamance on Tuesday night, but he delivered several, sending the visitors bench and fan section at Patriots Gymnasium into hysteria each time.

That was the theme of a dominant 76-36 Orange win. Senior Xandrell Pennix surpassed the 900 point mark in his career with 14 points, including the opening 3-pointer of the game in a wire-to-wire Panther win. Junior Kai Wade scored 20 points to lead Orange, who crossed the midway point of the Central Conference season tied with Eastern Alamance for first place. The Panthers improved to 13-4, 5-1 in league play.

The Patriots (3-11, 1-3) entered the game shorthanded with shooting guard Bo Day sidelined with a walking boot. in the first quarter, starting guard Kolby Kronberg’s injured his ankle after getting a lay-up blocked going up against Orange’s Freddy Sneed.

Orange went on a 20-0 run in the first half to take a 39-9 lead late in the first half. Pennix scored ten points in the opening quarter. Wade drove at will against the Patriots guards and scored nine of his 20 points in the second quarter. Orange nearly held Southern Alamance without a point in the second quarter until Micah Stone scored on a lay-in with 43 seconds remaining in the first half.

Crayton had three dunks in the second half to finish with a career-high 12 points. Coming off a game where he had six blocks against Person, Crayon added two blocks.

Orange sophomore Hector Garrido added seven points and Barrett Liner came off the bench to drain a 3-pointer during garbage time.

Orange is the first team in the Central Conference to reach the midway point of the league campaign. They will step out of Central Conference play to face undefeated Reidsville on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers will end a 10-game road swing with a crucial trip to Western Alamance next Tuesday.

Women’s basketball: Orange 56, Western Alamance 13

The Lady Panthers (9-6, 4-2) held Southern Alamance without a field goal for over 20 minutes in an easy win on Tuesday night in Graham.

Orange spread the wealth on offense with eight different players winding up on the score sheet. Addie Atkins opened the game with a 3-pointer as the Lady Panthers never trailed in improving to 9-6 overall, winning its fifth straight.

Atkins, Alexis Stephens and Maura McMurtry each scored nine points. Orange led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter after Southern’s Emory Gilley scored on a lay-in. The Patriots wouldn’t score another field goal until late in the fourth quarter when Jaylin Palmer knocked down a short jumper while getting fouled.

Orange started to pull away after McMurtry drained two 3-pointers in the first quarter. Senior Shannon Murphy scored all eight of her points in the second quarter. Atkins drained two more 3-pointers in the second half to establish a new personal season-high. Senior center Marshea Byrd scored eight points in the first half.

Senior Kyla Mehl added eight more points in the third quarter, including two 3-pointers.

Chloe Caldwell, Payton Borland, Rhiley Crabtree, Chloe Caldwell, Bryce Jones and Annabelle Monteith all played in the fourth quarter. Orange established a running clock after their pushed their lead to over 40 points early in the third quarter.

Sarah Kathryn Maness led Southern Alamance (2-11, 0-4) with four points.

Orange will travel to Reidsville on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Panthers will continue its Central Conference slate against Western Alamance in Elon on Tuesday night.