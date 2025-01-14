Orange senior Michael Clark discusses 13-4 start to men’s basketball season

The Orange men’s basketball team is in the midst of a 10-game road swing. It started on December 23 when the Panthers defeated the Ivanhoe Knights based out of Australia at Northeast Guilford High. For the past four years, Orange senior Michael Clark has been a quiet, forceful leader. Last week in the Panthers’ thrilling win over Person, Clark scored eight points, including a lay-in with 22 seconds remaining to secure a victory where Orange roared back from 19 points down. Clark had 14 points in Orange’s win over Cedar Ridge last week. Against East Wake, Clark scored 14 points in the South Granville Holiday Invitational Tournament. Just before Christmas, Clark scored 15 point as the Panthers rolled past Western Alamance 73-48 for the Panthers first Central Conference win of the season. Clark has been a vital part of Orange’s 13-4 record, its best start in the seven-year stint of head coach Derryl Britt. Clark broke through the varsity level in the 2020-2021 season along with fellow freshmen Xandrell Pennix and Freddy Sneed. After taking their lumps early, the talent, speed and camaraderie of Clark, Pennix, Sneed and Kai Wade have taken the Panthers to the top of the Central Conference. Clark has been an important part of Orange’s success. After a decisive win at Southern Alamance on Tuesday night, Orange will step out of conference to play at powerful Reidsville on Saturday.

Orange men’s basketball forward Michael Clark discusses 13-4 start to the season The Orange men’s basketball team is in the midst of a 10-game road swing. It started on December 23 when the Panthers defeated the Ivanhoe Knights based out of Australia at Northeast Guilford High. For the past four years, Orange senior Michael Clark has been a quiet, forceful leader.