Orange Panther of the Week: Xandrell Pennix

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior men’s basketball guard Xandrell Pennix. On Tuesday night, Pennix surpassed 900 career points in Orange’s 76-36 win over Southern Alamance. Last week, Pennix played possibly his greatest half of basketball at Person. With Orange trailing Person 28-9, Pennix scored 14 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Pennix scored the game-winning basket on a lay-in with 2:56 remaining as the Panthers won 67-65. Midway through the 2021-22 season, Pennix was called up to the varsity squad as a freshman. He immediately made a difference by scoring 13 points in just his fourth varsity game at Williams. Since then, Pennix has been a vital part of an Orange team that went from eight wins his freshman year to winning the Central Conference regular season and tournament championship in his junior season. This year, Orange is 13-4, it’s best start since the 2016-17 season. Pennix scored 18 points in a win over Northern Durham. Last year, Pennix scored 21 points in a victory over Currituck County in the opening round of the 3A State Playoffs. Pennix’s incredible shooting ability will remain his legacy after he graduates from Orange in June. His presence over the past four years has led to the Orange men’s basketball program returning to championship form.

