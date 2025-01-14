Orange lacrosse’s Gray Crabtree signs with Mars Hill, Andrew Jouannet, Aidan Monteith sign with Lincoln Memorial

The Orange lacrosse team has risen to statewide prominence over the past five years. Last spring, the Panthers won the 3A/2A/1A Eastern Regional championship and secured its fourth consecutive conference championship. Last week, two of Orange’s premier defenders signed with Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. Drew Jouannet, a defender who created 22 turnovers in 2024, officially signed with the Railsplitters. Jouannet will start his third varsity season next month. Last season, Jouaneet had 63 ground balls. Joining Jouannet at Lincoln University will be senior midfielder Aidan Monteith. Last year, Monteith had 25 ground balls across 20 games and played in the 3A/2A/1A State Championship game. Also signing during a ceremony last week was senior Gray Crabtree. Last May in the Eastern Regional championship game, Crabtree scored seven goals in a win over Croatan, the biggest win in Orange lacrosse history. Crabtree signed with Division II Mars Hill University. Crabtree has scored 53 career goals. In his junior season, Crabtree had 40 goals. He finished with 46 points for the most successful Orange lacrosse team in school history. During the past three years, Jouannet, Monteith and Crabtree have helped Orange amass a 59-9 overall record with a 39-0 record against Central Conference opponents in the regular season. Orange will start its new season against Northern Guilford on February 24 at Auman Stadium in Hillsborough.

