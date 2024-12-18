Orange volleyball’s Abby Silinski announces commitment to Franklin & Marshall University

A low percentage of high school athletes understand what it’s like to reach the biggest stage in their sport and compete for a state championship. Orange volleyball senior Abby Silinski is one of the few that can say they reached the pinnacle. In 2023, Silinski walked under the spotlight at Reynolds Coliseum as Orange faced Kings Mountain for the 3A State Championship. On Wednesday afternoon, Silinski formally signed with Division III Franklin & Marshall University based out of Lancaster, PA. In 2023, Silinski was a valuable defensive presence as Orange finished undefeated in the regular season and secured its first conference championship since 2005. This year, Orange tied with Cedar Ridge for the conference regular season title, then won the conference tournament. The Lady Panthers reached the state quarterfinals. Silinski was named the team’s Most Valuable Defensive Player. In her first year as the starting libero, Silinski led the team with 359 digs. In her sophomore season, Silinski had 209 digs. This year, she was tied for third with 34 aces. In her junior season, Silinski finished with 62 aces. Silinski will graduate in June after serving as a valuable defensive presence for two Orange teams that reached new heights for the program. At Franklin & Marshall, she will be teammates with former Cedar Ridge outside hitter Melissa Benkowitz, who is in the midst of her sophomore year.

