Orange men’s basketball’s Freddy Sneed & Xandrell Pennix discuss win over East Chapel Hill

Orange seniors Freddy Sneed and Xandrell Pennix were the catalysts in the Panthers’ 82-63 win over East Chapel Hill on Tuesday night in Hillsborough. The Panthers forced 24 turnovers and scored a season-high 82 points in a victory over the Wildcats. The Wildcats led Orange 28-27 at halftime, but Orange charged out to a 8-0 run to start the second half, fueled by Sneed making two steals leading to Panther field goals. Sneed finished with a career-high 21 points as Orange improved to 6-2. Sneed finished with 21 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists. Pennix closed with a flourish, scoring 16 points off 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Pennix denied any chance for the Wildcats to make a comeback as the Panthers shot 10-of-14 from the field in the third quarter, where they outscored East 27-11. Pennix hit three 3-pointers in the second half as Orange built a 21-point lead. Orange needed the boost after a disappointing loss to Eastern Alamance to open Central Conference play in Mebane on Friday night. Orange, the defending conference champions, will look to go into the holiday break with momentum when they host Western Alamance in Hiillsborough on Friday night. Orange has defeated the Warriors five straight times. Western Alamance opened the season with four straight wins before losing to Bishop McGuinness last week.

