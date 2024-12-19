Orange Panther of the Week: Reilly Jermyn

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is freshman cross country runner Reilly Jermyn. This season, Jermyn finished 2nd in the Central Conference cross country championships at Lake Cammack Course in Burlington. It propelled the Orange women’s team to a runner-up finish as the Lady Panthers qualified for the Mideast Regionals as a team. At regionals, Jermyn finished 4th overall in Louisburg. In the entire event, Orange had the only two freshmen to finish in the top ten: Jermyn and Ava Bishop. It helped Orange finish third as a team and they qualified for the state championships. Jermyn finished 10th, automatically earning a spot on the 3A All-State team. Jermyn comes from a running family. Her older brother, Myles, helped the Orange men’s team win the 3A State Championship at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex last month. Her father, Kevin, is the cross country coach at Duke University. Following a successful cross country season, Reilly has focused on her winter sport: swimming. Earlier this month, Jermyn qualified for the Central Regionals in the 200 yard medley relay, joined Piper White, Ainsley Rasinske and Zoe Jones. They turned a time of 2:04.92 in its first meet of the season. Individually, Jermyn qualified for regionals in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:39.95. She also qualified for the 400 yard freestyle relay.

