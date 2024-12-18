Orange senior center Marshea Byrd discusses win over Southern Lee

The Orange women’s basketball team defeated East Chapel Hill behind the strongest game of the season from center Marshea Byrd on Tuesday night. Byrd tied her season-high of ten points as the Lady Panthers bounced back from a tough loss to Eastern Alamance to improve to 4-3. Orange is under first-year head coach Joshua Underwood. He inherits an experienced team that returns all five starters from last year. Byrd was a starter on last year’s team, which reached the state playoffs and finished 13-13. Orange began the Central Conference campaign with wins in each of its first three games last year and was the only team in the league to defeat Western Alamance, who claimed the conference title. On November 25, Byrd scored ten points as Orange defeated Southern Lee 58-46 in Hillsborough. Orange shot 49% from the field in the win over the Cavaliers. In October, Byrd was named the Homecoming Queen at halftime of Orange’s win over Cedar Ridge. Byrd has been a varsity player for three seasons. Orange will face Western Alamance in a crucial conference game on Friday night in Hillsborough. Over Christmas break, the Lady Panthers will face Southeast Alamance in Haw River to start play in the Southeast Alamance Holiday Hoops Invitational on December 27. The Lady Panthers will also play in the tournament on December 28 and 30th.

