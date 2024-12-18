Barbee, Thomas help Orange wrestling to Rumble in the Jungle title; Rakouskas wins five matches at Cougar Duals

In a period of rebuilding for the Orange wrestling program, the Panthers had two freshmen lead them to its biggest sign of progress this season.

Jordan Barbee won all five of his matches while Markus Thomas earned wins in four matches as Orange won the Rumble in the Jungle championship at Carrboro High School on Saturday. The Panthers won all five of its dual matches for its first team championship since the 2022-2023 season.

Orange’s closest match came against Ashley, based out of Wilmington. With two matches remaining, the Screaming Eagles led 38-29 after Carson Lane edged out Orange’s Adrian Sierra at 132 pounds. After Orange senior Braden Crawford earned a forfeit win at 138 pounds, Thomas pinned Elijah Allinen in 52 seconds to secure a 41-38 win for the Panthers.

Orange overcame an 18-0 deficit after the Eagles scored pins in the opening three matches. Sophomore Conner Harward secured the Panthers’ first win with a technical fall over Liam Morrow 15-0. It was the first of five straight Orange victories that included bonus points. Barbee pinned Arturo Cuellar in 1:03 at 190 pounds. Senior Jayden Medley pinned Aidan Weilarcher in 52 seconds. At heavyweight, sophomore Eli Clayton pinned Cason Walker in 1:49.

In all five of its dual matches, the Panthers had competitors in each of the 13 weight classes, which was enough to defeat Bartlett Yancey 51-27. Orange earned five forfeit wins over the Buccaneers. At 138 pounds, Albert Fuentes earned his first varsity win, a pinfall over Jaray Pugh in 3:33, which opened the dual match. Thomas followed with a pin of BY’s Jamir Woods in 29 seconds. After the Buccaneers won three straight matches to take a 15-12 lead, Harward earned a 13-7 decision over Jeshua Garland to even the dual match. After Barbee earned a forfeit win, Medley pinned Tayson Watlington in 35 seconds.

Orange also defeated Greensboro Page 65-12, where they scored pins in four of the opening five matches. Sierra opened with a victory over Joshua Rivera in 1:27. Sierra, a senior, is 11-10 with nine pins this season. Crawford pinned Alan Hoang in 32 seconds. Crawford has the top win percentage on the team so far with a 12-4 record with eight pins.

In a 46-28 victory over Southern Nash, senior Max Molinar earned his first pin of the season at 106 pounds. Molinar defeated Jesus Monroy in 1:11.

Barbee finished the day with four pins. He defeated Southern Nash’s Ryland Robinson in 5:56; Leesville’s Road’s Jesse McArthur in 2:49 and Page’s Luke O’Reilly in 1:33.

The Panthers closed out the day with a 42-27 victory over Leesville Road. At 165 pounds, Andrew Pavalonis started the dual match with a 9-7 win over Milo Wegmann. Brady Mcadams, Medley, and Logan Scarantino all scored pins for the Panthers.

Orange will be in the Eagle Invitational in Mebane this weekend.

Cougar Duals: Senior Ryan Rakouskas came away with five wins as Cedar Ridge finished 3-2 as a team during the Cougar Duals at Apex High School on Saturday.

Competing at 157 pounds, Rakouskas pinned four of his five opponents to improve to 25-2. He leads the team with 19 pins this season.

The Red Wolves ended the day with wins over Northern Durham (66-13), Wllow Spring (53-27) and Apex 41-30. Hoggard edged the Red Wolves 40-39. Topsail also knocked off the Red Wolves 58-15.

Red Wolf senior Alejandro Briones won all five of his matches. He earned a decision over Hoggard’s Thomas Ponce 10-3. Briones also pinned Charles Strickland of Topsail in 2:50. Briones is 26-4 with 15 pins this season.

At 120 pounds, Favio Jaramillo came away with four victories on the day, including a pin over Kellan Needle of Apex. Jaramillo also earned a 9-4 decision over Topsail’s Jacob Pope. Jaramillo ended the day with a forfeit victory over Willow Spring to improve to 25-5.

Senior Pierce Prescod pinned Hoggard’s Corban Barton, his 12th pin of the year. Prescod, competing at 126 pounds, started the day with a technical fall over Ans Issa of Apex 18-2. Prescod is 26-4.