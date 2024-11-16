Orange Middle School’s Cam Royster, Asher DeVore, Amir Johnson, Ayden DeVore & Brayden Robbins discuss winning the OPAC Championship

A dominant defensive display led the Orange Middle School Chargers football team to its second consecutive Orange Person Athletic Conference championship on Wednesday night. The Chargers held the Raiders to ten yards total offense and forced five turnovers in a 22-0 win at Auman Stadium. In the third quarter, Amir Johnson knocked the ball away from Raiders quarterback Kasen Evans that was recovered by Ayden DeVor, who ran the ball back 22 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Brayden Robbins threw a shovel pass to wide receiver Cam Royster for an 8-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter to give the Chargers the lead. Robbins also scored on the subsequent 2-point conversion. Royster made an interception in the fourth quarter. In the opening frame, Robbins, playing as a defensive back, recovered a fumble along the Raiders sideline. In the fourth quarter, Johnson received the lion’s share of carries as the Panthers started to run the clock out. Asher DeVore would score the final Charger touchdown of the season on a 28-yard touchdown run. Orange’s first-team defense only allowed 20 points all season. They finished the year 9-0 and handed the Raiders its first shutout of the season. Many of the Chargers who were instrumental on defense were 7th graders, leading OMS to even more promise for the 2025 season.

