The Band Plays On: Wade scores 31 points to lead Orange past Voyager Academy in season-opener

In another time, the Orange men’s basketball team would have its greatest player in school history and its best rim protector in generations back for their junior seasons.

But that’s not the time we’re in.

Coleman Cloer, who scored 1,035 points over 46 career Orange games, transferred to Caldwell Academy over the summer to play his junior season after he collected offers from North Carolina, Illinois and Georgetown. Another rising junior, Mason Robinson, left for Greensboro Country Day, though he was still a regular at Orange volleyball games through the late summer until it was time to start basketball practice.

Orange’s explosiveness has been naturally diminished, but their expectations aren’t.

“I haven’t seen enough of the conference to judge where I think where I think we should be,” Britt said. “But in our minds, the conference still runs through Orange High School.”

Junior Kai Wade scored 31 points as Orange quickly erased a halftime deficit to defeat Voyager Academy 75-64 in the Voyager Academy Tip-Off Classic at Panther Gymnasium in Hillsborough on Friday night to open the season. Senior Michael Clark, who has played on varsity on and off since his freshman year, added a career-high 23 points as Orange won its season-opener for the fifth time in seven years.

Alex Wilder led the Vikings with 15 points. Center McKinley Hemsley added 14, but was limited to one field goal in the second half. Voyager took a 41-33 lead into the locker room on the strength of eighth 3-pointers in the first half. After intermission, the Vikings were limited to three field goals from downtown.

“Kai and Mike did exactly what I expect out of them,” Britt said. “In the first half, our defense wasn’t what it was during the preseason. But we’re going to play quality defense. We should have a three-headed monster on offense.”

Voyager, coming off a loss to Durham Academy, had played four games dating back to November 6. They were more cohesive than the Panthers early, rushing out to a 17-7 lead behind two 3-pointers from Wilder. Orange finished the first quarter with a 13-3 run that was triggered by Wade, who drilled a 3-pointer to pull the Panthers into the first tie of the game. Wade delivered one of his patented strip-and-steals late in the frame for a lay-in to pull Orange ahead 20-18.

The Vikings immediately erased their deficit with five 3-pointers in the second quarter. Darin Jones opened with a trey. Hemsley scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter while Orange was limited to only one field goal over a span of five minutes. Voyager built an 11-point lead before Clark scored two late field goals to trip the Viking advantage to 41-33 at halftime.

Wade and Sneed alternated between defending Voyager’s top scorer Manny Pullium, who averaged 16.8 points per game. On Friday, he was held to nine, his lowest output of the season.

From the time Xandrell Pennix stole the ball away from Pullium to open the second half leading to a pull-up jumper from Wade, the Panthers dominated the second half. Orange limited the Vikings to seven points in the third quarter. After a miss by Hemsley, Wade fed Clark for a lay-in while drawing a foul on Pullium. Clark stole the ball on the subsequent possession and Freddy Sneed scored off a lay-in following an offensive rebound from Jalen Crayton.

After Wilder scored on a sharp arching shot that banked high off the glass to boost the Voyager lead to 43-40, Wade sank two free throws. Following a foul on Hemsley on a rebound, Clark scored off a stick back to give the Panthers a 44-43, advantage, its first lead since it was 20-18.

Pullium scored off a lay-in to put the Vikings ahead, but Wade got the bounce on a jumper with 3:10 left in the third quarter that vaulted the Panthers ahead for the rest of the way.

Orange will continue play in the Voyager Academy Tip-Off Classic when they face Riverside at Voyager Academy tonight. Action starts at 6:30.