The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Hillsboroughsports.com

Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

Orange’s Kai Wade, Freddy Sneed & Michael Clark discuss season-opening win over Voyager Academy

ByJeff Hamlin

Nov 16, 2024

Orange junior point guard Kai Wade scored 31 points as the Panthers fought back from an 8-point halftime deficit to defeat Voyager Academy 75-64 in the season-opener at Orange High on Friday night. It was the opening game of the Voyager Academy Tip-Off Classic, which will continue tonight with a trip to Voyager to face Riverside. Senior Michael Clark had a career-high 23 points as the Panthers won its lid lifter for the fifth time in seven years. Wade has been a starter on the varsity for the past three years. He will likely have to take an increased role on offense this year after the transfer of Coleman Cloer, who transferred to Caldwell Academy after scoring over 1,000 points in just two seasons in Hillsborough. Clark has been a member of the varsity since 2021. With senior Xandrell Pennix working his way back from an ankle injury, Clark stepped up with some big baskets early in the third quarter. Clark scored on a three-point play to take the lead for good late in the third quarter. Senior Freddy Sneed, who also played regularly as a freshman, injured his foot in the third quarter, but returned to make some crucial defensive plays. Orange is looking to repeat as Central Conference champions.

Orange basketball’s Kai Wade, Michael Clark & Freddy Sneed discuss season-opening win vs. Voyager

Orange junior point guard Kai Wade scored 31 points as the Panthers fought back from an 8-point halftime deficit to defeat Voyager Academy 75-64 in the season-opener at Orange High on Friday night. It was the opening game of the Voyager Academy Tip-Off Classic, which will continue tonight with a trip to Voyager to face Riverside.

By Jeff Hamlin

Related Post

Orange Football Orange High School

Orange Middle School’s Cam Royster, Asher DeVore, Amir Johnson, Ayden DeVore & Brayden Robbins discuss winning the OPAC Championship

Nov 16, 2024 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

The Band Plays On: Wade scores 31 points to lead Orange past Voyager Academy in season-opener

Nov 16, 2024 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Football Orange High School

Sweet Repeat! DeVore, Royster, Robbins lead Orange Middle to 2nd straight OPAC football title, shutout Raiders 22-0

Nov 15, 2024 Jeff Hamlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

Orange’s Kai Wade, Freddy Sneed & Michael Clark discuss season-opening win over Voyager Academy

Nov 16, 2024 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Football Orange High School

Orange Middle School’s Cam Royster, Asher DeVore, Amir Johnson, Ayden DeVore & Brayden Robbins discuss winning the OPAC Championship

Nov 16, 2024 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

The Band Plays On: Wade scores 31 points to lead Orange past Voyager Academy in season-opener

Nov 16, 2024 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Football Orange High School

Sweet Repeat! DeVore, Royster, Robbins lead Orange Middle to 2nd straight OPAC football title, shutout Raiders 22-0

Nov 15, 2024 Jeff Hamlin