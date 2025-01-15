Cedar Ridge Relay Swim team of Stinnett, McCrimmon, Payton, Kunz breaks school record on Senior Night; Roman helps Orange men to victories

With the Central Conference championships one week away, the Cedar Ridge women’s swimming team finished the regular season undefeated in dual meets on Senior Night.

For the second time this year, Cedar Ridge’s relay team of Sophia Stinnett, Margaret Payton, Quinn McCrimmon and Natalie Kunz broke their own school record in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:03.23. In the opening meet of the year on December 9, Stinnett, Payton, McCrimmon and Kunz broke the record at the Orange County Sportsplex.

The Cedar Ridge women finished the regular season 11-0 in the Central Conference, 12-0 overall. The Red Wolves held off Orange 87-79 and defeated Eastern Alamance 130-24.

It was a special night for Stinnett and McCrimmon, two seniors competing in their final regular season meet at the SportsPlex, which is a year-around home for swimmers. Not only do swimmers compete at the SportsPlex, but they practice there, as well.

Stinnett, who who the Central Regional championships in the 100 yard backstroke and the 500 yard freestyle last year at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, won in both events on Tuesday night and again qualified for regionals.

In the men’s dual meets, it was the final regular season meet for Orange senior Luke Roman, who is only the second male swimmer to win a state championship in school history. Roman, the defending champion in the 500 yard freestyle, won the event once again on Tuesday night touching the wall at 4:47.39. He also won the 200 yard freestyle, touching the wall at 1:49.77. Cedar Ridge freshman J.E. Sandor finished 2nd at 1:55.31 while Orange’s Ayden Twiddy came in third at 2:00.59.

Orange held off Cedar Ridge 172-149 in the men’s dual meet, tying the Red Wolves for first place at the end of the regular season with identical 10-1 conference marks. The Panthers also defeated Eastern Alamance 211-45. Cedar Ridge defeated Eastern Alamance 228-44 The Red Wolves men’s team finished the regular season 10-2 overall.

Roman joined Alex Andre, Nick Bazara and Noah Jones to win the 200 yard medley relay at 1:48.54. Cedar Ridge’s team Christopher Seawell, J.E. Sandor, Phillip Cauwels and Jacob Olmstead also qualified for regionals with a time of 1:55.70.

Orange’s 200 yard freestyle relay team of Baczara, Jason Spey, Colin Wuthrich and Twiddy won the 200 yard freestyle relay. Cedar Ridge’s Cauwels, Seawell, Sandor and Zion Green finished second, earning a spot at regionals.

Baczara won the 200 yard individual medley at 2:20.31. Jones claimed the 50 yard freestyle at 24.21. Cauwels, a senior for Cedar Ridge, finished 2nd.

Andre earned a trip to regionals in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 57.83 seconds.

Cedar Ridge’s Seawell won two events. He claimed the 100 yard freestyle at 51.18 seconds. Twiddy finished second, also earning a spot at regionals, at 53.65.

Seawell also won the 100 yard backstroke at 1:00.92.

Orange’s Andre, on his senior night, won the 100 yard backstroke (1:07.75). Sandor just trailed finishing second at 1:08.64.

In other women’s individual races, Orange’s Piper White claimed two individual events. She won the 50 yard freestyle at 25.95 seconds. White has won three state championships in relay events with Riley White, Ainsley Rasinske and Katie Belle Sikes (now swimming at the University of Georgia). White also won the 100 yard Butterly.

White teamed with Rasinske, Zoe Jones and Addison Moore to take the 200 yard medley relay at 2:01.77. Cedar Ridge’s relay team of Stinnett, Payton, McCrimmon and Kunz finished second.

Rasinske captured the 200 yard freestyle at 2:15.34. Orange’s Moore finished 2nd at 2:17.97 while Cedar Ridge’s Eden Pollard finished third at 2:18.41. All three earned spots at regionals. Moore also qualified for regionals in the 100 yard backstroke with a runner-up finish (1:09.53).

jones finished first in the 200 yard individual medley at 2:27.44, just beating McCrimmon to the wall by .13 of a second. Payton finished third, also earning a spot in regionals at 2:29.88.