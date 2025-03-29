Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Mia Best

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is softball junior Mia Best. On February 28, Best earned the victor in the circle striking out nine as Cedar Ridge defeated Chapel Hill 16-1 at Tiger Softball Field. At the plate, Best went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Best has been the regular starting third baseman for head coach Allen Byrd. On March 14, Cedar Ridge defeated Southern Alamance 15-2 at Red Wolves Softball Field. Best, hitting leadoff, went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. The Red Wolves defeated Person 15-2 in Roxboro on March 11. Best drove in four runs and finished 2-for-4, including a double. Best’s presence at the top of the lineup has helped Cedar Ridge to its best start in Central Conference play since 2019. Earlier this week, Best delivered an RBI single as the Red Wolves shoutout Western Alamance, the co-defending conference champions, 3-0 in Hillsborough. On Wednesday night, Best drove in two runs as the Red Wolves held off Roxboro Community School 10-9. In addition to playing softball, Best is the scorer for the Cedar Ridge men’s basketball team. She attends every game, even during the holiday tournaments. She’s not just a Red Wolf player, she’s also a faithful supporter of Cedar Ridge athletics. The Red Wolves will return to action against Southern Alamance in Graham on April 8.

