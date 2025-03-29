The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Hillsboroughsports.com

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Mia Best

ByJeff Hamlin

Mar 29, 2025

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is softball junior Mia Best. On February 28, Best earned the victor in the circle striking out nine as Cedar Ridge defeated Chapel Hill 16-1 at Tiger Softball Field. At the plate, Best went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Best has been the regular starting third baseman for head coach Allen Byrd. On March 14, Cedar Ridge defeated Southern Alamance 15-2 at Red Wolves Softball Field. Best, hitting leadoff, went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. The Red Wolves defeated Person 15-2 in Roxboro on March 11. Best drove in four runs and finished 2-for-4, including a double. Best’s presence at the top of the lineup has helped Cedar Ridge to its best start in Central Conference play since 2019. Earlier this week, Best delivered an RBI single as the Red Wolves shoutout Western Alamance, the co-defending conference champions, 3-0 in Hillsborough. On Wednesday night, Best drove in two runs as the Red Wolves held off Roxboro Community School 10-9. In addition to playing softball, Best is the scorer for the Cedar Ridge men’s basketball team. She attends every game, even during the holiday tournaments. She’s not just a Red Wolf player, she’s also a faithful supporter of Cedar Ridge athletics. The Red Wolves will return to action against Southern Alamance in Graham on April 8.

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Mia Best

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is softball junior Mia Best. On February 28, Best earned the victor in the circle striking out nine as Cedar Ridge defeated Chapel Hill 16-1 at Tiger Softball Field. At the plate, Best went 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

By Jeff Hamlin

Related Post

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Western Alamance at Cedar Ridge softball! Listen live here!

Mar 25, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Cedar Ridge Baseball Cedar Ridge High School

Cedar Ridge notebook: Finnegan throws complete game, Velasquez hits two singles in Red Wolves win over Person 5-1; Softball falls to Eastern Alamance

Mar 24, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Cedar Ridge softball pitcher Charlotte Lowry discusses win over Orange

Mar 22, 2025 Jeff Hamlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Mia Best

Mar 29, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Soccer

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes photo gallery by Jacques Morin

Mar 29, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Person at Orange baseball! Listen live here!

Mar 28, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

Richard Lyons, longtime Stanford Athletic Director, passes away

Mar 26, 2025 Jeff Hamlin