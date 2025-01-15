The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Kennedi Fearrington

ByJeff Hamlin

Jan 15, 2025

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is women’s basketball forward Kennedi Fearrington. To open 2025, Fearrington scored eleven points as the Red Wolves defeated Southern Alamance 37-29 at Red Wolves Gymnasium. It was Cedar Ridge’s first Central Conference win of the season. Fearrington and fellow freshman Kassidy Tolliver have developed a young core of the Red Wolves women’s basketball team after losing leading scorer Amiyah Ware and starting point guard Sarah Utley from last year’s team. Fearrington and Tolliver have been teammates since their sixth grade season at Gravelly Hill Middle School. Fearrington has played on the varsity since the start of the season. In only her fifth varsity game, Fearrington scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 55-31 win over the Durham School of the Arts on December 6. Against Eno Rivera Academy, Fearringotn scored ten points as the Red Wolves won its first-ever matchup against the Bobcats 41-25. Fearrington played 13 minutes in the Red Wolves 36-33 win over Chatham Central last week in Hillsborough. Chatham came into the game with an 8-2 record, which gave a boost to Cedar Ridge’s hopes of making the state playoffs for the second straight year. Fearrington figures to be a standout performer in the years ahead for Cedar Ridge women’s basketball.

