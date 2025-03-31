Shambley, Simmons help Cedar Ridge softball hold on to beat Roxboro Community School 10-9

Charlotte Lowry can rest her arm this week on Spring Break.

No one can deny she’s earned it.

As Cedar Ridge cringed to a 10-9 lead in the 7th inning against Roxboro Community School on Thursday night, Lowry what thrown 144 pitches The Bulldogs’ had reduced Cedar Ridge’s 10-4 lead to one run following a single by Lexi Powell, which scored Karrie Obie. Cedar Ridge left fielder Laci Sykes raced down the third base line in time to keep RCS’ Presley Leonard at third base instead of scoring the tying run.

Facing McKenzie Cobb, Lowry’s mother let out a piercing yell from the wooden press box along the first base line in support of her daughter. Charlotte was so tuned in trying to block out the fatigue, she couldn’t hear her.

Cobb worked the count to 3-2 until Lowry came up with a fastball. Cobb swung and missed to end the long struggle as Cedar Ridge held on to win 10-9, further helping its chances of hosting a state playoff game for the first time since 2019.

Earlier in the seventh inning, Cedar Ridge centerfielder Madline Galindo-Woodring came up with the defensive play of the night. Trailing 10-4 going into the seventh inning, five consecutive RCS batters reached, scoring two runs. Leah Griffin sent a soft liner to centerfield. Galindo-Woodring made a diving catch. Leah Cook tagged up from third base trying to cut the lead to 10-7, but Galindo-Woodring quickly got to her feet and delivered a strike to catcher Reagan Simmons, who tagged out Cook at the plate for a crucial double play.

Cedar Ridge scored six runs in the sixth inning to break open a 4-4 game. Six consecutive Red Wolves reached to start the frame, including Kimber Shambley laying into a fastball that bounced off the fence in right centerfield. Simmons drove a fastball to the wall in center to score Shambley and Raegan Remaly. Rylee Capps followed with a ball that skipped out second base to bring in Simmons. After Sykes and Lowry walked, Brittani Goddard sent a grounder to shortstop Karlie Barringer, who threw out Sykes at third. Qiaura Rogers, running for Lowry, scored on the fielder’s choice. Goddard would later score off an error by Barringer on a ball hit by Remaly. Parker Kennedy scored off another fielder’s choice on a grounder from junior Mia Best.

In the top of the sixth, Powell sent a deep fly ball to left field with two runners on base. Sykes made a huge catch at the fence to retire the side.

The following night, Cedar Ridge rolled past Walter Williams 15-0 in three innings. Shambley hit a three-run homer to start an eight-run first inning. Shambley finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Simmons finished with a triple and an RBI.

Mia Best threw a complete game for her second win of the season. Best struck out nine in a three inning no-hitter. The Red Wolves improved to 5-2 in the Central Conference as they capped three games over four days at home.

On Tuesday, the Red Wolves defeated Western Alamance, the defending Central Conference champions, 3-0. Remaly led off the fourth inning reaching on an error on a grounder to second base. Simmons lined a double to the right field gap, allowing Remaly to score the opening run.

The Red Wolves added an insurance run when Goodard sent a one-out single to right field. After Galindo-Woodring grounded out to second base, Goddard advanced to second base. Best bounced a fastball through the heart of the right field hole that allowed Goddard to score and increase the Red Wolf lead to 2-0.

Lowry struck out ten batters in a complete game two-hitter. It was the second straight year that the Red Wolves defeated the Warriors in Hillsborough.