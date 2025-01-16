Prescod, Collins help Cedar Ridge wrestling defeat Williams 68-12, earns spot in State Dual Playoffs

For the second year in a row, the Cedar Ridge wrestling team is going to the State Dual Team Playoffs.

On Wednesday night in Burlington, the Red Wolves disposed of Walter Williams 68-12 to officially clinch second place in the Central Conference. Cedar Ridge improved to 15-7 overall and finished the conference season at 5-1. Only a 34-32 loss to Person on November 26 in Roxboro kept the Red Wolves from repeating as Central Conference champions.

Person earned its first conference championship since the league was formed in the 2021-2022 academic year.

Senior Pierce Presco, who achieved his 100th career pinfall victory last month, continues to move up the career win list in school history. Prescod defeated Abdiel Gutierrez Moreno via technical fall 19-4 at 120 pounds to improve to 38-6 on the season. Prescod is now at 148 career wins. The school record is 166 wins held by Chandler Collins. Josh Collins on the original Cedar Ridge team in 2001, is 2nd on the all-time list at 151 wins. Prescod could surpass Collins during a dual event at Montgomery Central High in Troy this Saturday.

Cedar Ridge’s Graylon Collins pinned Kyleaf Kosh to push the Red Wolves lead to 47-12 and secure a Red Wolf victory. Collins is now 22-14 on the season after his eighth pin of the year.

The Red Wolves started the night with a pin from Will Meyer at 175 pounds. Meyer pinned Gavin McMahan to improve to 19-14. It was Meyer’s 17th pin.

After Sawyer Marshall earned a pin for Williams, Oscar Narera pinned Porter Faucette at 215 pounds to put the Red Wolves ahead 12-6. Williams’ Christopher Melton evened the match with a pin at heavyweight.

Cedar Ridge’s Juan Esparza Jaramillo (106) and Favio Esparza Jaramillo (113) both earned forfeit wins. Juan Esparza, who won the 106-pound championship at the Eagle Invitational, is now 26-10 this season. Favio Jaramillo improved to 34-7 with eleven pins.

Jordin Blue of Cedar Ridge pinned Justin Powell at 157 pounds. In the only match of the night to go the distance, Cedar Ridge’s Shea Spiller earned a 9-4 decision over Angler Laxson. Spiller is 22-13.

Senior Ryan Rakouska and sophomore Alejandro Briones both earned forfeit wins for the Red Wolves. Rakouskas is now 35-5 this year. Briones improved to 35-6.