Crawford, Pavalonis win as Orange wrestling defeats Southern Alamance on Senior Night

The past two years have been a time of transition for Orange wrestling.

Like Northern Durham football, UNC women’s soccer and Charlotte Independence football, Orange wrestling had a dynasty. They didn’t lose a conference match from 2010-2019. They won 16 consecutive conference championships across three different classifications and five State Championships under legendary head coach Bobby Shriner. It continued under his successor, Spenser Poteat.

And like every sports dynasty, there’s destined to be a drop-off simply because the highest level of achievement can’t sustain itself forever.

That’s where Orange finds itself as its transitions into a new era of high school sports in North Carolina, which isn’t to say there hasn’t been success stories.

Last Wednesday, Orange honored a group of seniors Braden Crawford, Jayden Medley, Adrian Sierra, Max Molinar, Eben Petrides, Andrew Pavalonis. Also honored were the lone senior on the women’s team, Ava Lytle.

Bolstered by pins from Crawford and Conner Harward and a sudden victory decision from Sierra, Orange defeated Southern Alamance 57-18 at Panther Gymnasium last Wednesday. Orange, which had its annual trip to the Havelock Duals canceled because of snow over the weekend, improved to 8-3 overall, 3-2 in the Central Conference.

Medley, who was an all-conference linebacker for Orange last year, won his final home match by forfeit at 215 pounds. Medley is 25-9 this season and is aiming to reach the 3A State Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum next month.

Crawford is no stranger to Greensboro. He has qualified for the state championships his first three years at Orange. The latest member of Orange’s storied 100 wins club, Crawford won his final home match over Aiden Cameron to improve to 25-7 with his 18th pin of the season.

As a freshman, Crawford went 31-5 and finished 4th in the Mideast Regionals at Union Pines High School in 2022. He likely would have been the favorite to win the Central Conference Tournament at 120 pounds, but the event was canceled due to snow in the forecast.

In his sophomore season, Crawford won the Central Conference championship for an Orange team that claimed the league regular season title. He went on to finish 2nd in the Mideast Regionals at Cedar Ridge High School. He won two matches in the consolation bracket at the state championships beating Matthew Mehaffey of Pisgah 7-5 in a sudden victory round, then scoring a major decision over Skyler Oxford of West Carteret 20-7. He finished the year 32-6.

Last year, Crawford won the 126-pound Central Conference championship at Williams High School in Burlington. He qualified for the state championships after a fourth place finish in a stacked weight division, beating Jazzmen Hall of Fayetteville 71st in the consolation semifinals. Crawford ended his junior season 31-5.

Against the Patriots, Logan Scarantino scored Orange’s first pin of the night over Dawson Pittard to put the Panthers ahead 12-6. Orange’s Brady McAdams earned a forfeit win at 106 to begin the evening. Southern Alamance’s Bennett Teague earned a pin at 113 pounds.

Orange’s Renn Van Hoose improved to 14-11 by pinning Dakota Jones. Sierra defeated Riley Neil 8-3.

At 144 pounds, Orange’s Sebastian Guardia pinned Hamden Wagner. It was Guardia’s third pin of the season. Markus Thomas earned a forfeit win to put the Panthers ahead 36-6.

In the most competitive match of the night, Pavalonis ended regulation against Southern’s William Coletrane tied at 1-1. In the opening sudden victory round, Pavalonis scored the match-winning takedown for a 4-1 victory. It was Pavalonis fifth win of the season.

At 175 pounds, Orange’s Conner Harward pinned Price Ivie. Harward earned his 12th win of the season after his fourth pin.

Orange freshman Jordan Barbee pinned Ashton Seagroves. Barbee scored five wins during Orange’s victory at the Rumble in the Jungle dual meets at Carrboro High School last month.

Lytle finished second at 126 pounds during the Jim King/Orange Invitational in December.