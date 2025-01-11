Orange Panther of the Week: Evelyn George

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior basketball forward Evelyn George. This week, George scored her 1,000th point in Orange’s win over Cedar Ridge at Red Wolf Gymnasium. George has played at the varsity level since her freshman year along her older sister, Samantha. Since then, George has had 20 career double-doubles. After Orange’s win over Person on Thursday night, George leads the team in scoring and rebounds with 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. She also leads the team in steals and blocks and is the top free throw shooter at 89%. She started this season with 20 points and eleven rebounds in a win over Garner. Last year against Walter Williams, George scored a career-high 31 points in a 46-44 win in Hillsborough. George is the first Orange player to reach 1,000 career points since Lauren Cates, who graduated in 2019. She has helped Orange reach the state playoffs in each of her four years in Hillsborough. Her reliability as a finisher has made George the leader of Orange women’s basketball. In addition, George played softball last year for an Orange team that reached the third round of the state playoffs. George’s spot in Orange women’s basketball history is firmly entrenched and she look to lead the Lady Panthers to a state playoff win for the first time since 2017 in February.

