The Creedmoor Curse: Taybron’s buzzer-beater puts East Wake past Orange 57-54 in South Granville Invitational; Orange women, Cedar Ridge men continue play at SE Alamance

CREEDMOOR: There are some things in this world you can’t explain.

Like how a team can lose three consecutive games separated by 727 days inside a random gymnasium, 28 miles from hits home, each time because of game-winning shots at the buzzer.

The Orange men’s basketball team got a sour reminder of why the South Granville Holiday Invitational is viewed as Black Christmas around Panther circles on Friday night in the opening round of the Navy Bracket tournament at Viking Gymnasium. East Wake’s Jamal Tayborn drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Warriors, who came into the game 1-6, past Orange 57-54.

Orange junior Kai Wade, who has started in each of the Panthers’ painful losses at South Granville, had tied the game on a layup with :7.6 seconds remaining. In desperation, the Warriors, out of timeouts, found Byers along the left sideline to drain a 21-footer just as (or, as some Orange coaches felt, after) the buzzer sounded.

Orange (8-3) didn’t have star forward Freddy Sneed, who was sick. His absence made the night as pleasurable as a root canal for Orange, whose largest lead was four points. The Panthers’ usual spark defensively to create points off steals was lacking. On top of that, a rangy, tall Warriors team forced Orange into a season-high 20 turnovers.

In 2022, Orange reached the semifinals of the South Granville Holiday Invitational and led South Granville 64-58 with 1:33 remaining. The Vikings used its press to storm back and win at the buzzer off a layup by K.J. Green to beat Orange 67-65. The following day in the third place game, Sanderson’s Tommy Lyon sank a one-handed runner as time expired to beat Orange 55-54, ruining a late Panther comeback, led by 29 points from freshman Coleman Cloer.

Orange freshman Xandrell Pennix led Orange with 20 points.

East Wake’s Donovan Majette led the Warriors with 20 points, including 17 in the first half. The Warriors made its living behind the arc in the first half, scoring six consecutive field goals to keep it close at halftime. Orange senior Michael Clark scored 12 points in the first half. Pennix scored the final six points of the first half to push the Panthers to a 36-32 halftime lead.

Orange led going into the fourth quarter by four points, but the Warriors got three field goals from Jacob Byers, who finished with ten points, including a stickback basket that gave East Wake a 50-44 lead, the largest of the game by either side.

The Panthers will face Wakfield in the consolation round on Monday morning at 11. East Wake will face Jordan in the semifinals.

Women’s basketball: Southeast Alamance 74, Orange 72 (2OT):

In possibly its most inspired performance of the year, the Orange women took the 2nd-seed in the Southeast Alamance Holiday Hoopla Tournament to the edge of elimination on Friday night in Haw River. The Stallions (7-1) defeated Orange behind Clara LaChapelle with 20 points.

Orange received a career-high 18 points from senior Shannon Murphy off 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Lady Panthers point guard Maura McMurtry shot 6-of-7 from 3-point range and led all scorers with 21 points. Senior forward Evelyn George finished with her sixth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds. She also finished with five blocks.

Shaniya Paylor added 19 points for Southeast Alamance, who advanced to the tournament championship game with a win over Eastern Alamance on Saturday.

The Orange women will face Northeast Guilford in the 7th pace game on Monday morning at 9:30.

Men’s Basketball: Apex 81, Cedar Ridge 55:

A good start for the Cedar Ridge men’s basketball team wasn’t enough against a deep Apex squad in the opening round of the Southeast Alamance Holiday Hoopla men’s tournament on Friday night. The Red Wolves scored the opening four points, but the Cougars went on a 15-2 run to take control of the game.

The Red Wolves were without center Jack Kelsey. Reserve Rowan Wise, in his first varsity game for Cedar Ridge, scored nine points.

The Cougars put three players, all reserves, in double-figures. Zaelyn White came off the bench to score 16 points while Stephen Beatty added 15. Jacob Lubker scored 14 points.

Braeden Wilbourn led Cedar Ridge with 17 points. The Red Wolves will face Carrboro in the 7th place game on Monday morning. The Red Wolves opened the season with a victory over the Jaguars.