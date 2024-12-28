Orange Panther of the Week: Dallas Johnson

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is junior centerback Dallas Johnson. Last fall, Johnson was a valuable presence as Orange completed its most successful season in the 37-year history of the program. Orange won 16 games, a school record, and finished second behind only eventual 3A State Champion Western Alamance. The Panthers defeated Swansboro 1-0 to win the first home state playoff match in team history on November 9. Earlier this month, Johnson was named to the 3A All-State team by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association as a defensive player. He is just the third Orange player to ever earn All-State honors. This season, Johnson helped the Panthers to eight clean sheet victories as the Panthers finished 16-6. He scored his only goal of the season in a 5-1 win over Person on October 16. Johnson keyed an Orange defense that was stingy all season in front of sophomore goalkeeper Hector Garrido, who was in his first year playing organized soccer. Though Orange’s season ended in early November at Southern Nash, Johnson hasn’t stopped competing. He recently started indoor track & field season under Orange coach Brian Schneidewind. He competed in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters and finished 3rd in the opening polar bear meet of the season at Southeast Alamance High in Haw River on December 18.

