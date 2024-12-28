Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Thalia Paterno

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is freshman wrestling Thalia Paterno. Last week, Paterno won her third individual championship of the season when she captured the 100-pound title at the Eagle Invitational in Mebane. After wrestling at Stanback Middle School for three years, Paterno started her high school career by winning the Red Wolf Invitational on November 23 at Cedar Ridge High School. She pinned Elyse Wilscam of Orange in 1:03 in the final. In the quarterfinals, Paterno pinned the tournament’s top-seed, Eva Serrano of Panther Creek, in 25 seconds to reach the next round. On December 7, she became the first Hillsborough-based wrestler to win a female championship at the Jim King/Orange Invitational at Orange High School. Paterno pinned all three of her opponents in a round-robin tournament in less than 40 seconds. In the Eagle Invitational, Paterno won all three of her matches in less than 30 seconds. She pinned Kaleigh Poteat of Southern Alamance in just 15 seconds to earn the championship. Paterno decided to start wrestling in sixth grade because Stanback didn’t offer an ultimate frisbee team. Paterno is 19-3 after finishing fourth in the 100-pound division at the Tiger Holiday Classic on Saturday at Chapel Hill High School. She follows in the footsteps of several former Cedar Ridge wrestlers like Kady Watkins and Zooey Moreno who helped established the sport for women locally.

