Jaramillo, Briones help Cedar Ridge wrestling win Eagle Invitational championship; Crawford, Medley take individual crowns for Orange

MEBANE–Saturdays in the winter can be generic for high school wrestlers.

Almost every weekend, they’re at a tournament inside a gym with bleachers. Aside from the school colors, the surroundings look almost the same each week.

The Eagle Invitational in Mebane offers a respite. It’s held at the Mebane Arts Center, where wrestlers walk past paintings and portraits on their way into the center to compete. Fans watch from portable seating that’s set up and removed by organizers from Eastern Alamance High School before and after the tournament. There also isn’t the usual hardwood gym floor under the mats.

It was the first time in years that Cedar Ridge competed in the Eagle Invitational. On the Saturday before Christmas, three Red Wolves won individual championships as Cedar Ridge won the team championship, their second tournament title of the year.

Freshman Juan Jaramillo won his first tournament championship while his older brother Favio Jaramillo captured his first individual title at 113 pounds as the Red Wolves won the team championship with 215 points. Cedar Ridge, despite losing seven starters from last year, has won two tournaments this year. They opened the 2024-25 campaign by taking the Atkins Invitational in Winston-Salem on November 16.

Cedar Ridge sophomore Alejandro Briones won the championship at 150 pounds, his first individual championship of the season. Briones scored technical falls in both of his matches. He defeated Northwood’s Cole Shambley 21-6 in a bout that last three minutes. In the final, Briones defeated top-seeded Sincere Savage 19-4. Briones came away from the Eagle Invitational 30-4 with 15 pins on the season.

Orange claimed two individual champions. At 138 pounds, senior Braden Crawford won the Eagle Invitational for the third time. Crawford scored three pins on his way to the championship. In the final, he pinned East Chapel Hill’s Cole Shuster in 2:42. He opened with a quarterfinal victory over Chase Johnson of Bartlett Yancey in 1:36. Crawford, a senior Co-Captain, is 16-4 with 12 pins this season.

Graylon Collins of Cedar Ridge finished 3rd at 138 pounds. Collins defeated Ali Alissa of Northwest Guilford 16-5 in the consolation final.

Orange’s Jayden Medley earned his first championship of the year at 215 pounds. Medley, seeded seconds, pinned four straight opponents to improve to 17-7 on the year. Medley defeated top-seeded Stephen Silhan of Chatham Center in 4:22 in the final. Medley scored three takedowns before he gained a reversal in the final period leading up to the finish. In the semifinals, Medley pinned Kennedy Woods of Southeast Alamance in 29 seconds.

Juan Jaramillo captured the 106 pound title for Cedar Ridge when he pinned Roland Owen of East Chapel Hill in the final. Jaramillo, who walked away from the Eagle Invitational with a 22-8 record, pinned Junior McKay of Overhills in the semifinal. Juan defeated Max Molinar of Orange in 1:18 to open the event.

Favio Jaramillo won the 113 pound championship by beating Alex Raymundo of Randleman in the final. In a tight match, Jaramillo trailed 3-2 in the second period before he got Raymundo on the bottom and scored the pin. Favio earned technical fall wins over Wyatt Collins of Northwood and Devin Rathburn of Chatham Central leading up to the final.

In the women’s tournament, Cedar Ridge freshman Thalia Paterno earned her third championship of the season by winning the 100 pound championship. In a round robin tournament, Paterno wasn’t working by the hour. She pinned all three of her opponents in less than 30 seconds. In the final match, Paterno pinned Kyra Mattis of Overhills in 28 seconds. She opened with a victory over Kaleigh Poteat of Southern Alamance in 15 seconds. In the sandwich match, Paterno pinned Kailey Cabrera of Bartlett Yancey in 15 seconds.

Cedar Ridge senior Pierce Prescod, just days after securing his 100th career pinfall win, finished 2nd at 126 pounds. Prescod dominated Hezekyan Matson of Randleman 24-2 in the semifinals. Brandon Mann of South Granville defeated Prescod 18-14 in a wild final where the lead changed twice in the opening three minutes.

The Red Wolves were buoyed to the team championship by several competitors who had their best tournament showings. Mikey O’Melia finished 2nd at 150 pounds, pinning second-seeded Shane Shuster of East Chapel Hill in the semifinals. Caden Rancer of Northern Guilford took the championship.

Cedar Ridge senior Ryan Rakouskas came in third at 157 pounds. Anthony Bradley of Overhills, the eventual champion, upset Rakouskas via pinfall in the quarterfinals. Rakouskas actually competed against his own teammate, Isaiah Craig, in the consolation final. Rakouskas won a 17-0 technical fall.

At 215 pounds, Cedar Ridge’s Oscar Najera finished third. He scored a 9-1 major decision over Aric Lipscomb of Bartlett Yancey in the consolation final.

Cedar Ridge senior Jordin Blue finished third at 165 pounds. Blue, who finished the tournament with an overall record of 21-8, defeated Angel Berlanga of Bartlett Yancey via pinfall in 3:15 in the consolation final.

Orange freshman Jordan Barbee reached the finals for the first time in a high school tournament at 190 pounds. Barbee pinned Jadyn Bryant of Northwest Guilford in 3:47. Jack Harty of Northern Guilford won the 190 pound title by pinfall in 2:16.

Orange’s Lucas Carrasco finished third at 120 pounds. Carrasco, a freshman, defeated Jaxton Strickland of Randleman 7-3 in the consolation final.