Orange wrestling’s Braden Crawford discusses winning the Eagle Invitational

Orange senior Braden Crawford won his third Eagle Invitational wrestling championship at the Mebane Arts Center on Saturday afternoon. Crawford scored three pins to earn his first individual championship of this season. He pinned East Chapel Hill’s Cole Shutter in the championship match of the 138 pound tournament. In the semifinals, Crawford pinned Grayson Collins of Cedar Ridge. Crawford is 16-4 with 12 pins thus far in a senior season that has been marred by injury. He was unable to compete in the Jim King/Orange Invitational two weeks ago because of a shoulder injury. Crawford is aiming to the 3A State Tournament once again this year. He finished 4th in the 3A State Championship last winter. In February at the Greensboro Coliseum, Crawford pinned Person’s Emanuel Garcia in the opening round of the 126 pound tournament. Crawford reached the state semifinals after he defeated Shawn Bass of Dudley 4-1. He reached the consolation finals after he defeated Jazien Hall of Fayetteville 71st 5-0. Last season, Crawford finished 32-4 with with 23 pins. Crawford has earned over 100 career wins. This year, Crawford is a twi-captain on a young Orange team, along with Jayden Medley. After a drop-off last season, Crawford looks to lead the storied Panther wrestling team forward as they move into the winter.

