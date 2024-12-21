Orange basketball’s Kai Wade & Hector Garrido discuss win over Western Alamance

More steals lead to more points for the Orange men’s basketball team. That was the theme of its first Central Conference win of the season on Friday night, where they forced 27 turnovers in a 73-48 win over Western Alamance in Hillsborough. It was the Panthers sixth straight victory over the Warriors. Kai Wade finished with ten points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals. In all nine of Orange’s games this year, Wade has scored in double figures. Sophomore Hector Garrido finished with a blocked shot and two steals. Garrdio has worked to get his basketball legs after a successful season playing goalkeeper for the Orange men’s soccer team. Garrido, Orange’s starting center, had been efficient from outside the arc. He went 3-of-4 in a win over Chapel Hill last week. The Panthers started the second half with a 13-0 run against the Warriors. Senior Michael Clark opened the quarter with consecutive 3-pointers and the Warriors never could make up ground. Orange will go into the Christmas holiday with an 8-2 record. On Monday night, the Panthers will face the Ivanhoe Knights from Australia at Northeast Guilford High School in McLeansville. The Panthers will open the South Granville Holiday Tournament against East Wake next Friday night in Creedmoor.

