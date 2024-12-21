Cedar Ridge wrestler Alejandro Briones discusses winning the 144-pound title at the Eagle invitational

Cedar Ridge sophomore Alejandro Briones captured his first Eagle Invitational Championship at the Mebane Arts Center on Saturday. Briones finished the tournament with consecutive technical falls. In the semifinals, Briones defeated Cole Shambley of Northwood 21-6. In the championship match at 144 pounds, Briones defeated Sincere Savage of Overhlls 19-4. Briones was one of three Cedar Ridge wrestlers to capture individual championships on Saturday. He helped Cedar Ridge win the team championship. It was the second team title for the Red Wolves this season. Earlier this year, Briones finished 3rd at 150 pounds in the Red Wolf Invitational, beating Alexander Patino of Asheboro 19-11 in the consolation final. Briones won the Central Conference championship in his freshman season at 144 pounds. In the conference championship match, he edged top-seeded Mason Tanner of Eastern Alamance 10-9. Including the two wins at the Eagle Invitational on Saturday, Briones is now 30-4 this season with 15 pins. He has won 19 consecutive matches and has become one of the most reliable grapplers for Cedar Ridge head coach Scott Metcalf. Briones won all five of his matches in the Cougar Duals at Apex High School on December 14. He pinned three of his five opponents. Briones will continue his sophomore season in the Tiger Holiday Invitational at Chapel Hill High School next weekend.

