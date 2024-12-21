The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Braeden Wilbourn

ByJeff Hamlin

Dec 21, 2024

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior basketball guard Braeden Wilbourn. Last month, Wikbourn led the Red Wolves with 16 points as the Red Wolves defeated Seaforth in Pittsboro. It ended the Red Wolves 16-game road losing streak. The following week, Wilbourn scored 18 points to lead the Red Wolves past Durham School of the Arts 80-66 at Sykes Gymnasium. Wilbourn has been a constant presence in the starting lineup for Cedar Ridge head coach Mike Jones over the past three years. Already this season, the Red Wolves have surpassed its win total from last year. Wilbourn is a constant presence in Cedar Ridge sporting events and not just because he is a Red Wolf fan. He is also a documentary film maker. Throughout last season, Wilbourn followed the Cedar Ridge baseball team around the area to document its season. Wilbourn created a documentary about coach Bryson Massey’s team, which was released online earlier this year. Wilbourn has worked with the documentary film studies at Duke University and has had his photography featured prominently online. Wilbourn will continue his film career as he continues his education, but his focus isn’t limited solely to sports. He wants to create films based on a varsity of subjects. He has also received an offer to continue his basketball career at Warren Wilson College.

