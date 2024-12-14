Cedar Ridge freshmen women’s basketball player Kassidy Tolliver & Kennedi Fearrington discuss win at DSA

Cedar Ridge freshmen basketball players Kassidy Tolliver and Kennedi Fearrington have seen plenty of action right away in their high school careers. Tolliver is the leading scorer for the Red Wolves just six games into her varsity career. Against Durham School of the Arts last Friday, Tolliver led Cedar Ridge with 12 points as the Red Wolves defeated the Bulldogs 55-31 in a wire-to-wire victory. Against Eno River Academy on Wednesday night, Tolliver posted a career-high 17 points as the Red Wolves defeated the Bobcats 41-25, squaring its record on the season to 3-3. Fearrington added ten points as the Red Wolves defeated the Bobcats in the first-ever meeting between the two schools from Hillsborough. Cedar Ridge is replacing its top two scorers from last season. They lost Amiyah Ware, who holds the county record with 54 points in a game, when she graduated in June. Ware is now playing at Division II North Greenville. The Red Wolves also lost point guard Sarah Utley, who transferred. Cedar Ridge reached the state playoffs last season and finished with a 13-13 record. They will continue its season with a trip to Bear Creek to face Chatham Central on Wednesday night. They will open Central Conference play with a home game against Person on December 20, its final game before Christmas.

Cedar Ridge women’s basketball’s Kassidy Tolliver & Kennedi Fearrington talk win at DSA Cedar Ridge freshmen basketball players Kassidy Tolliver and Kennedi Fearrington have seen plenty of action right away in their high school careers. Tolliver is the leading scorer for the Red Wolves just six games into her varsity career.