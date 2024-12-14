The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Cedar Ridge freshman swimmer J.E. Sandor discusses record-setting start to season

ByJeff Hamlin

Dec 14, 2024

Cedar Ridge freshman J.E. Sandor had a memorable first high school debut at the Orange County Sportsplex on Monday night. Sandor broke the school record in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 57.03 seconds, automatically qualifying for the 3A Central Regionals in February. In the final event of the night, Sandor teamed with Christopher Seawell, Zion Green and Phillip Cauwels to win the 400 yard freestyle relay, finishing at 3:47.10. It was a successful opening night for the Cedar Ridge men’s team, which won all five of its dual meets against Central Conference opponents. The Red Wolves defeated Orange, the defending Central Conference champions. Sandor also finished second in the 100 yard breaststroke, also qualifying for regionals. Walter Williams Liam Miller narrowly beat Sandor to the wall in the breaststroke, winning by .17 of a second. Sandor, Seawell, Cauwels and Jacob Olmstead finished 2nd in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:53.43. Sandor has been swimming from a young age and joins his teammates every weekday morning at the Sportsplex for practice. After a successful start to the season, the Cedar Ridge men’s and women’s swimming teams will return to action on Thursday, December 19 against Western Alamance and Williams at the Burlington YMCA.

Cedar Ridge freshman swimmer J.E. Sandor discusses record setting opening night

Cedar Ridge freshman J.E. Sandor had a memorable first high school debut at the Orange County Sportsplex on Monday night. Sandor broke the school record in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 57.03 seconds, automatically qualifying for the 3A Central Regionals in February.

By Jeff Hamlin

