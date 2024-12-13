Sandor sets school record in 100 yard butterfly as Cedar Ridge men’s and women’s swimming sweep season’s opening meets

There’s making an immediate sensation and there’s what Cedar Ridge freshman J.E. Sandor did on Monday night.

In his first high school meet, Sandor broke the school record in the 100 yard butterfly, immediately qualifying for the Central Regionals at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in February.

In addition, Cedar Ridge women’s relay team of Quinn McCrimmon, Margaret Payton, Natalie Kunz and Sophia Stinnett won the 400 yard freestyle relay. The Red Wolf 200 yard freestyle relay team of Stinnett, McCrimmon, Payton and Hala Zafar came close to breaking the school record in a runner-up finish to Orange. The Lady Panthers’ Ainsley Rasinske, Zoe Jones, Piper White and Reilly Jermyn won the event at 1:44.63.

It completed a big start to the season for the Red Wolf swimming team. Both the men’s and women’s squads won all five of its dual matches against Central Conference opponents, including victories over defending conference champion Orange at the Orange County Sportsplex on Monday. The Red Wolves men’s team won 71-67 over the Panthers. The Cedar Ridge women edged the Lady Panthers 88-79. Cedar Ridge also won over Eastern Alamance, Western Alamance, Southern Alamance and Walter Williams.

Orange senior Luke Roman, the defending 3A 500 yard freestyle state champion, already earned a spot in regionals in his top event last week. On Monday, he finished ahead of Sandor and also took the 200 yard individual medley, qualifying for regionals with a time of 2:05.21. His teammate, senior Nick Baczara, finished second at 2:16.42, also earning a spot in Greensboro.

Cedar Ridge’s Christopher Seawell won two individual events. He took the 200 yard freestyle at 1:54.60, topping the runner-up by 20 seconds. Seawell also took the 100 yard backstroke at 1:00.92, beating out the 2nd place finisher by 12 seconds.

The Red Wolves’ Phillip Cauwels won the 500 yard freestyle at 5:25.49. Orange’s Ayden Twiddy came in second and earned an automatic spot at regionals at 5:40.65. Cauwels also earned a spot in regionals at 100 yard freestyle at 54.29, finishing second behind Western Alamance’s Eamon Hipps. Orange’s Noah Jones came in 3rd, punching his ticket to Greensboro at 57.50.

In the final event of the night, the Cedar Ridge men’s 400 yard freestyle relay team of Seawell, Sandor, Cauwels and Zion Green finished 1st at 3:47.10, beating the runner-up finisher by 53 seconds.

Orange’s Ayden Twiddy qualified for regionals in the 50 yard freestyle, finishing second at 24.18 seconds. Hipps won the event at 23.29.

Sandor also earned a spot in the 100 yard breaststroke at 1:09.38, finishing second. Walter Williams Liam Miller edged out Sandor for first place by .17 of a second.

Orange’s men’s 200 yard freestyle relay team of Baczara, Noah Jones, Jason Spey and Roman won the 200 yard freestyle relay at 1:37.91.

Stinnett, who won two regional championships last year, won the 100 yard backstroke at 1:05.47. Stinnett also finished second in the 500 yard freestyle at 5:41.26.

McCrimmon, another Cedar Ridge senior, won the 100 yard butterfly at 1:09.28.

Jermyn, in her second high school meet, won the 100 yard breaststroke (1:18.47). She also teamed with Rasinske, Jones and Piper White to win the 200 yard medley relay. The Orange women’s team won dual meets against Western Alamance, Southern Alamance, Western Alamance and Walter Williams.

Piper White swept the 50 and 100 yard freestyle. White, who was a member of two state championship relay teams last year, won the 50 yard freestyle at 25.95, holding off Payton for second place. Both qualified for regionals. White took the 100 yard freestyle at 1:00.79, beating Kunz for second. Cedar Ridge’s Eden Pollard finished third.

Also earning a spot in regionals for the Cedar Ridge women: Kunz in the 200 yard freestyle (3rd at 2:17.25); McCrimmon in the 200 yard individual medley (4th place at 2:31.25); Pollard in the 20o individual medley (5th at 2:39.14); Payton in the 50 yard freestyle (2nd at 27.33); Payton in the 500 yard freestyle (3rd at 6:05.14).

Also earning a spot in regionals for Orange was Jones, who finished second in the 200 yard individual medley and fourth in the 500 yard freestyle (5:57.33); Rasinske, who came in second in the 200 yard freestyle (2:19.79); and Addison Moore, who came in 5th in the 500 yard freestyle and 4th in the 100 yard backstroke.