Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Jordan Jacobson

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is sophomore men’s basketball guard Jordan Jacobson. The Red Wolves have already surpassed its win total from all of last season. In its season-opener, the Red Wolves defeated Carrboro 54-52 at Red Wolf Gymnasium. Jacobson led Cedar Ridge with 20 points and finished 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Last season, Jacobson played regularly as a freshman. On Wednesday night, Jacobson hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as Cedar Ridge pulled away from Eno River Academy 73-53. He scored 16 points, including a dozen in the fourth quarter as the Red Wolves improved to 4-2. In a win over Durham School of the Arts on December 6, Jacobson scored 18 points as the Red Wolves defeated the Bulldogs 80-66. It was the first time since the 2017-2018 season that Cedar Ridge won consecutive road games. On November 26, the Red Wolves defeated Seaforth 80-66 to end a 16-game road losing streak. In the spring, Jacobson plays lacrosse. Last season, Cedar Ridge hosted a state playoff game against West Carteret. Jacobson scored 45 goals in his freshman year for the Red Wolves. He was second on the team with 75 points. During his freshman basketball season, Jacobson averaged 6.9 points per game. Jacobson has already been a vital contributor to a Cedar Ridge team that is looking to return to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.

