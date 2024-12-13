Briones, O’Melia earn pins as Cedar Ridge wrestling beats Orange for 2nd time ever

Last year, the Cedar Ridge wrestling team was dominant in its first-ever win over crosstown rival Orange.

On Wednesday night, a veteran and a grappler competing for the first time this season scored pins late in the night to break open a close match and secure the Red Wolves 2nd-ever win over the Panthers.

With Orange leading 30-28, Cedar Ridge sophomore Alejandro Briones pinned Markus Thomas at 144 pounds to put the Red Wolves ahead. Cedar Ridge would score pins in each of the last three matches to defeat the Panthers 52-30 at Panthers Gymnasium on Wednesday night. It was the first time ever that Cedar Ridge won at Orange.

Briones improved to 15-7 with his eighth pinfall win of the season.

In his first match of the season, Cedar Ridge junior Mikey O’Melia pinned Sebastain Guardia in 5:18 to put the Red Wolves ahead 40-30. At 157 pounds, the Red Wolves Ryan Rakouskas earned his team-leading 15th pin of the year by finishing Eben Petrides in 1:00. Rakouskas, who claimed his 100th win of the season last month, is 20-2 on the year.

Cedar Ridge senior Jordin Blue pinned Andrew Pavalonis to end the night in 57 seconds. Cedar Ridge improved to 10-5 overall, 2-1 in the Central Conference.

Orange fell to 3-2, 2-1 in the Central Conference.

None of the 14 matches went the distance and all were decided with bonus points. Cedar Ridge’s Shea Spiller started with a technical fall win over Conner Harward 18-2.

The Panthers, who started five freshman in the Jim King/Orange Invitational last week, surged ahead behind early pins from freshman Jordan Barbee, who defeated Will Meyer in 5:50. It was Barbee’s fourth pin of the season as he improved to 7-4.

Senior Jayden Medley put Orange ahead 12-5 after he pinned Daniel Silva in 51 seconds. Medley, who finished third in the Red Wolf Invitational last month, improved to 10-2 with his third pin.

At heavyweight, Carlos Baldwin pinned Orange’s Eli Clayton in 39 seconds. It was Baldwin’s seventh pin of the year as he won for the 12th time against six losses.

Juan Esparza Jaramillo put Cedar Ridge ahead with a pin of Max Molinar in 3:43. Jaramillo is 14-6. At 113 pounds, Favio Esparza Jaramillo pinned Brady McAdams in 1:02 to put the Red Wolves ahead 23-12.

Orange scored pins in three of the next four matches. At 120 pounds, Logan Scarantino defeated Angel Ramirez in 29 seconds. Cedar Ridge’s Pierce Prescod defeated Renn Van Hoose via technical fall to improve to 22-3, the most wins among the Red Wolves.

With Orange down 28-18, Adrian Sierra put the Panthers closer with a pin over Samuel Olmstead in 1:34. Panthers senior Braden Crawford defeated Graylon Collins at 138 pounds. Crawford is 9-3 after his seventh pin of the season.