Orange Athletics wins Wells Fargo Conference Cup for 2nd straight year

The 2023-2024 academic year was a time of transition for the Orange athletic department.

It also brought success across fall, winter and spring sports that led to the Panthers being honored with the Wells Fargo Conference Cup for the second straight season for being the top athletic program in the Central Conference.

The cup was presented to Orange Athletic Director Jason Knapp last month.

“It’s a testament to all the coaches we have working here day in and day out,” Knapp said. “The students have worked hard across the board. You’ve got to deserve to be successful and these students deserve success because they’ve worked for it.”

Orange had nine Central Conference champions last season. Their greatest success came in the fall sports season. The volleyball team, in its first season under head coach Hope Heverly, won its first regional championship since 2004 when they defeated cross-county rival Carrboro in five sets at Panthers Gymnasium. In the state championship match, Orange led Kings Mountain 2-sets-to-1 before the Mountaineers came back to win in five sets at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. Led by seniors Ella Wimsatt and Sadye Porter, the volleyball team won its first conference title since 2005.

The Orange men’s cross country team claimed the Mideast Regional championship in addition to the conference crown under head coach Brian Schneidewind. In the 3A State Championships, only Croatan finished ahead of the Panthers at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. Gabriel Schmid of the Panthers won hit second consecutive 3A individual state championship. Schmid signed to run at N.C. State last year and is currently on a Mormon mission.

The winter sports season was just as successful with an unforgettable farewell season from Katie Belle Sikes, who is now swimming at the University of Georgia. Sikes led Orange to a runner-up finish in the 3A State Championships. For the first time ever, the Orange women’s swimming team won a conference championship at the Orange County Sportsplex. Sikes won two individual state championships. In addition, Sikes, Riley White, Zoe Jones and Piper White won the 200 yard medley relay state championship. White, Sikes, White and Ainsley Rasinske won the 200 yard freestyle relay state championship.

The Orange men’s swimming team also claimed the conference title and finished 2nd in the Mideast Regional championships. Junior Luke Roman won the 500 yard freestyle state championship. It was Orange’s 3rd consecutive men’s swimming conference title under head coach Ron Geib.

The Orange men’s basketball team claimed its first conference tournament championship since 2016 when they defeated Eastern Alamance at Person High School. Under the direction of head coach Derryl Britt, the Panthers also won the Central Conference regular season championship for the first time since 2017. Coleman Cloer was named the conference player of the year before he transferred to Caldwell Academy over the summer. Xandrell Pennix, Freddy Sneed and Kai Wade are back for this year’s Orange team.

The men’s lacrosse team, led by head coach Chandler Zirkle, claimed its fourth consecutive conference championship and won its first 3A/2A/1A Eastern Regional championship. Led by Connor Kruse, the all-time leading scorer in team history, the Panthers faced off against Lake Norman Charter at Durham County Stadium for the state championship.

The Orange baseball team tied with Southern Alamance for the regular season championship, but the Panthers advanced further in the 3A State Tournament than any other conference team. It was the fourth straight conference title for the Panthers, who defeated Cedar Ridge and Eastern Alamance in the state playoffs. Senior Cross Clayton was honored as Central Conference Pitcher of the Year after becoming the first Panther to win 20 games in a career since Bryse Wilson, who just finished his seventh Major League Baseball season.

The Orange men’s and women’s track and field team also won conference titles at Eastern Alamance High School. Myles Jermyn won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter championships. Riley Potter claimed the conference title in the 300 meter hurdles.

In women’s track and field, Adelyn Alvis took the 400 meter dash and the long jump. Bree Harris took the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Grace Pell won the high jump.

Orange’s softball team reached the third round of the state playoffs. The football, men’s soccer, women’s tennis, women’s basketball and women’s soccer team all reached the state playoffs.

It was Knapp’s first season as athletic director, but he never forgot he predecessor, Mike McCauley, who passed away suddenly from pancreatic cancer at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year, just before he was set to retire.

“We remember Mike every day,” Knapp said. “He’s as much a part of these championships as anyone.”