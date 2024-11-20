Orange’s Evelyn George and Maura McMurtry discuss winning season-opener

It was a special season-opening win for the Orange women’s basketball team on Monday night. The Lady Panthers defeated Garner 53-31 at Panther Gymasnium in Hillsborough. It was the first win for new Orange women’s basketball coach Joshua Underwood, a former assistant at Eastern Alamance. Forward Evelyn George started her senior year with a double-double, leading Orange with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Last season, George recorded four double-doubles and scored in double-figures in 23 of Orange’s 26 games. Junior point guard Maura McMurtry added 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Orange never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 10-1 lead and building a lead as high as 26 points. The Lady Panthers were without two starters as Addi Atkins and Shannon Murphy didn’t play. After losing just one senior from the 2023-2024 team, Orange returns all five starters, as well as key reserve players like Natalie Roberson, Rhiley Crabtree, Alexis Stephens and Bryce Jones. Orange was the only team in the Central Conference to defeat Western Alamance last year. The Lady Panthers will have a golden opportunity to improve on its 13-13 record from a year ago. Orange will return to action against Southern Lee in Hillsborough on Monday night. The Lady Panthers will then travel to Northwood next Tuesday in its final game before Thanksgiving.

