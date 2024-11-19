Cedar Ridge softball’s Kimber Shambley formerly signs with Western Carolina

On Monday night, Cedar Ridge softball senior Kimber Shambley formally signed to play at Western Carolina during a ceremony inside Cedar Ridge Library. Among the speakers were Kimber’s father, Kevin, and her mother, Missy. Also in attendance were Cedar Ridge softball coach Allen Byrd and assistant coach Brian Rhew. Shambley has been a varsity co-Captain the past two years. Last spring, she led the team in six offensive categories, including a .449 batting average with eight home runs and 34 RBIs. On Senior night, she hit a walkoff home run to defeat Western Alamance, the defending 3A Eastern Regional champions. Shambley has been a varsity player each of her three seasons at Cedar Ridge. She has a lifetime .418 batting average with nine home runs and 78 RBIs. Playing at Western Carolina has been a dream for Shambley since 2017, when she played in Cullowhee during a camp. In 22 games in her freshman season, Shambley hit .441 with 30 hits and 28 RBIs. She has helped Cedar Ridge reach the state playoffs each of her three seasons. Many of Kimber’s teammates were on hand for the ceremony on Wednesday night, which had a displayed adorned in purple, the colors of the Catamounts. Kimber will start her senior season on February 24 with a game against Wakefield in Hillsborough.

