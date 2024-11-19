Rakouskas celebrates 100th career win; Meyer helps Cedar Ridge wrestling win Atkins Invitational Championship

Despite losing seven starters from last year’s Central Conference championship team, Cedar Ridge wrestling is still a force to be reckoned with.

Red Wolf senior Ryan Rakouskas won his 100th career match en route to the 157-pounds championship as Cedar Ridge won the Atkins Invitational at Atkins Academic and Technology High School in Greensboro on Saturday. Rakouskas defeated Brice Baker of Oak Grove High in overtime 14-11 in the championship final.

Rakouskas becomes the eighth Cedar Ridge wrestler to win 100 career matches. He is the fourth grappler in the last three years to win 100 matches. Fernando Martinez, who graduated in 2023 and now wrestles at UNC Pembroke, won 100 matches during his senior year. Last year, Kaden Tatro also joined the 100-win club. Senior Pierce Prescod surpassed 100 wins last winter.

Rakouskas finished 35-13 with 29 pins last season. He opened his first tournament of the 2024-2025 season with a pin over Braxton Bragg of East Mecklenburg. In the quarterfinals, Rakouskas pinned Adam Curry of Asheboro in 1:02. He secured a spot in the championship match with a 10-4 victory over Jack Martin of Mount Airy.

Cedar Ridge finished with 159 points, tops in the 25-team field. Atkins Academic and Technology finished second with 137 points.

“I thought we had a shot to crack the top five,” said Cedar Ridge coach Scott Metcalf. “I’m shocked that we won, honestly. We lost seven starters from last year’s team so it’s hardly imaginable that we could be better this year. But this is a really good group of kids who get along great and work really hard. So it’s entirely feasible if things keep coming together.”

The surprise of the weekend was Will Meyer, who captured the 190-pound championship. Meyer has spent the past three years on junior varsity and appeared in three matches at the varsity level last year. He pinned all four of his opponents in the tournament, including a victory over Matthew Oliver of R.J. Reynolds in the semifinals at 2:41. In the championship match, Meyer pinned Glenn Huskey of Rockingham County in 1:58.

Meyer faced a higher-seeded competitor in each of his four matches. He opened by pinning 7th-seeded Michael King of Reagan High in 3:10.

The Red Wolves had three others reach the finals in their respective weight classes. Jordin Blue won three matches in the 165-pound tournament, pinning Jack Steele of Southeast Guilford in the semifinals. Cooper Ranson of Atkins Academic on the championship over Blue. In the quarterfinals, Blue scored a technical fall over Kolvin Walker of Alexander Central.

At 126 pounds, Prescod reached the championship match. Prescod, the top-seed, defeated Braylen George of Mt. Airy 18-2 to advance via technical fall. In the championship match, Omar Rushing of Mt. Airy held off Prescod 4-3. Prescod took a 1-0 lead into the third period, but Rushing scored the only takedown of the match with 37 seconds remaining in the third period. Prescod got an escape in the final seconds, but couldn’t gain the final point.

Alejandro Briones, the defending Central Conference champion at 144-pounds, reached the final at 150 pounds. Briones, who won both of his matches in the season-opening tri-meet at Uwharrie Charter Academy last Thursday, pinned Daniel Runion of R.J. Reynolds in 1:57 in the semifinals. Briones scored two pins and a tech fall leading up to the championship match. Cole Kenerley of East Mecklenburg pinned Briones in 3:09 to win the title. Briones led 6-1 in the opening minute of the match, but Kenerley scored four near fall points in the final 30 seconds of the opening period.

Favio Jaramillo Esparza finished third at 113-pounds. In the consolation final, he pinned Gavin Cranford of Montgomery Central in 3:49.

In the women’s tournaments, Cedar Ridge’s Thalia Paterno reached the final at 100-pounds. Paterno pinned Naria Selomith of West Forsyth in 14 seconds. Victoria Pioquinto of West Forsyth won the championship via pinfall in 3:36.

At 138 pounds, Cedar Ridge’s Chloe Pankratz reached the final, finishing runner-up. In the semifinals, Pankratz pinned the 2nd seed, Amelia Martino of East Mecklenburg in 5:13. Jadyn Magallanes of West Forsyth won the championship.