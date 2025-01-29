Cedar Ridge women’s swimmers Quinn McCrimmon, Sophia Stinnett & Natalia Kunz discuss winning the conference championship

It was a bittersweet Senior Day for the Cedar Ridge women’s swimming team. On Saturday, the Red Wolves won the Central Conference Championship at the Orange County SportsPlex. It was also the final home meet for Cedar Ridge seniors Sophia Stinnett and Quinn McCrimmon, where they have practiced and competed for years. Stinnett, who won two Central Regional championships last year, successfully defended her Central Conference championship in the 500 yard freestyle. She also won the 100 yard backstroke. Stinnett won five individual conference championships in her Cedar Ridge career. McCrimmon captured the conference championship in the 200 yard freestyle, beating out Elizabeth Merlette of Walter Williams by .18 seconds in the most narrow race of the day. Stinnett, McCrimmon, freshman Natalie Kunz and Hala Zafar finished 2nd in the 200 yard medley relay. Stinnett and McCrimmon, the senior co-Captains, won their first conference championship under head coach Amanda Jones and ended Orange’s string of three consecutive titles. On Saturday, Stinnett and McCrimmon will compete at the Central Regional championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. On Friday, February 7, the 3A State Championships will take place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. Last year, Stinnett finished 3rd in the state in the 100 yard backstroke, her first medal in the state championships.

Cedar Ridge’s Quinn McCrimmon, Sophia Stinnett & Natalie Kunz discuss winning the conference title It was a bittersweet Senior Day for the Cedar Ridge women’s swimming team. On Saturday, the Red Wolves won the Central Conference Championship at the Orange County SportsPlex. It was also the final home meet for Cedar Ridge seniors Sophia Stinnett and Quinn McCrimmon, where they have practiced and competed for years.