Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Pierce Prescod

ByJeff Hamlin

Jan 25, 2025

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior wrestler Pierce Prescod. On Saturday, Prescod won his third consecutive Central Conference championship at 120 pounds at Williams High School in Burlington. Earlier this month at Williams High, Prescod won his 150th career match. During the past four years, Prescod has been a vital part of unprecedented success for the Cedar Ridge wrestling team.  During his sophomore season, Cedar Ridge won the Central Conference Tournament at Orange High School, where he pinned Person’s Taveon Moss for his 1st individual conference title. In his junior year, Cedar Ridge won the Central Conference regular season championship. On December 6, 2023, Prescod earned a pinfall victory as the Red Wolves defeated crosstown rival Orange for the first time in school history. In February 2024, Prescod and his teammates made the long trip to Currituck County and defeated Carrboro and Person to reach the state quarterfinals of the 3A State Dual Team Tournament. In the beginning of his junior season, Prescod won the Red Wolf Invitational. He ended his junior year with 48 wins. Next month, Cedar Ridge will once again compete in the state dual team playoffs after finishing 2nd in the Central Conference this season. Prescod will compete in the Mideast Regionals at Cedar Ridge High School and will aim to earn an elusive trip to the 3A State Individual Tournament at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro.

