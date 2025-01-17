Cedar Ridge wrestling’s Juan and Favio Jaramillo discuss their respective championships at Eagle Invitational

It was a joyous holiday for Juan and Favio Jaramillo at the Eagle Invitational in Mebane on December 21. Juan, a freshman, won the 106-pound championship, his first individual tournament title as a Red Wolf. Favio, a junior, won the 113-pound championship. It helped Cedar Ridge to a 1st place finish at the Eagle Invitational, the Red Wolves second team tournament championship this year. Juan scored pins in all three of his matches. In the championship match, he defeated Roland Owen of East Chapel Hill in 5:58. At the time of the pin, Juan led the match 10-1. Juan also pinned Junior McKay of Overhills and Max Molinar of Orange in the tournament. Favio was seeded #2 in the 113-pound tournament and pinned top-seeded Alex Raymundo of Randleman in 4:28. In the semifinals, Favio scored a technical fall against Wyatt Collins of Northwest Guilford 16-1. Favio has had a strong freshman year. Juan is 26-10 with ten pins this season. Favio had a career-high 34 wins with eleven pins this season. Together, they’ve helped Cedar Ridge reach the 3A State Dual Team Playoffs for the second consecutive season after beating Walter Williams on Wednesday night. The Red Wolves have already clinched 2nd place in the Central Conference and the Jaramillo brothers have been a big reason for the team’s success.

