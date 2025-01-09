Orange men’s basketball’s Jalen Crayton & Ethan Ellis discusses win over Cedar Ridge

The Orange men’s basketball team claimed its eighth straight win over crosstown rival Cedar Ridge 63-41 at Red Wolves Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Early in the third quarter, Cedar Ridge led 23-22, but Orange went on a 18-6 run to put the game away. Orange’s Ethan Ellis drained a 3-pointer as the first half expired to put Orange ahead 22-18, which was its largest lead of the game at that point. Orange’s defense held the Red Wolves without a field goal in the second quarter. A big part of that was sophomore Jalen Crayton, who finished with seven points and five blocks. Crayton, the younger brother of 2024 Orange graduate Lily Crayton, found himself manning the middle after the transfer of Mason Robinson from Greensboro Day School last summer. Crayton has continued to make progress for a different type of Orange squad compared to last year’s conference championship team. This Panther team is driven defensively by guard Kai Wade, Xandrell Pennix and Freddy Sneed. Last week, Ellis hit two crucial 3-pointers in Orange’s win over Williams in Burlington. It was the Panthers fifth straight win over Williams and their third straight in Burlington. Orange will continue a busy week wit a trip to Roxboro to face rival Person in a crucial Central Conference battle on Thursday night.

