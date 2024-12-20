Alumni Update: Wilson signs with Chicago White Sox

Bryse Wilson: After two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, Wilson officially signed with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Wilson agreed to a one-year, $1.05 million contract. In November, Milwaukee outrighted Wilson, who elected to become a free agent. Wilson, who reached the Major Leagues in 2018 with the Atlanta Braves, signed with an American League team for the first time in his career. He also had a stint with Pittsburgh. In seven Major League seasons, Wilson had appeared in 143 games, including 52 starts. He has a lifetime 4.61 ERA with 305 strikeouts over 413 innings. Last season with Milwaukee, Wilson had 34 appearances with 82 strikeouts over 104.2 innings with a 4.04 ERA. Though the Brewers won the National League Central Division championship for the second straight year, Wilson wasn’t included on the postseason roster.

Payton Wilson: Bryse’s younger brother scored his first professional touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38 at Paycor Stadium. Wilson returned a fumble 21 yards with 11:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, which turned out to be the game-winning touchdowns. Wilson finished with three tackles. Following a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, the Steelers are 10-4, leading the AFC North by one game over the Baltimore Ravens. They have already clinched a playoff spot. Against the Eagles, Wilson had six tackles and broke up a pass. The Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

Emerson Talley: The college career of Cedar Ridge women’s soccer’s all-time leading scorer came to an end in the NCAA Division II Tournament last month. Lander defeated Lenoir-Rhyne 3-2 in overtime at the Moretz Sports Complex in Hickory on November 22nd. In her final game, Talley scored the opening goal in the 44th minute. This season, Talley started all 19 games for a Lenoir-Rhyne team that won the South Atlantic Conference regular season and conference tournament. She was named to the third-team All-SAC squad. Talley scored the game-winning goal against Mars Hill on October 16. She ends her college career with five goals and five assists.

Katie Belle Sikes: On November 1, Sikes notched her first collegiate win when Georgia faced Florida. Sikes finished first in the 50 yard freestyle, the event where she won three state championships at Orange. She touched the wall at 22.95 seconds. The #12 Georgia women’s swim team faced the #1 team in the country, Texas, on Tuesday at Jamail Texas Swimming Center. Sikes finished first in the B-Cut of the 50-meter freestyle 22.57 seconds. Sikes teamed with Eboni McCarthy, Charlotte Headland and Helena Jones to finish 3rd in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:38.35.

Trenton Gill: Following its game against the Carolina Panthers on December 1, Gill was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gill played in eight games for Tampa Bay after being released by the Denver Broncos in the preseason. Earlier this week, Gill worked out with the Washington Commanders.

Ivy Garner: The former Cedar Ridge forward was named to the All-Conference USA first-team after the Liberty women’s soccer team finished 2nd in the league this fall. Garner finished second on the team with nine goals. She led the conference with eight assists as the Flames reached the CUSA Championship game following a 1-0 victory over New Mexico State. Garner was also named to the United State Coaches All-South Region first-team for the second year in a row. Liberty ended the year 15-2-4, falling to Florida International in the CUSA Championship game.

Ryan Moss: After four years with the Orange men’s basketball team, Moss is now with the Division III Waynesburg Jackets in Waynesburg, PA. The Jackets are 4-6 and defeated Westminster on Monday in its final game before Christmas.

Amiyah Ware: After playing at Cedar Ridge in her junior and senior seasons, Ware is now on the roster for Division II North Greenville. The Trailblazers are 2-9 overall, 2-3 in Conference Carolinas.

Fernando Martinez: After graduating from Cedar Ridge in 2023, Martinez is now a redshirt freshman with Division II UNC Pembroke. Last year, Martinez redshirted for the Braves.