Orange basketball notebook: Murphy leads Eastern Alamance men to upset of Panthers; Trollinger pushes Eagles women over Orange

MEBANE: After losing to Orange three times last season, it appeared the odds were stacked against Eastern Alamance from contending for the Central Conference championship this year.

The Eagles lost three starters due to graduation. Their top returning scorer and rebounder, Jordan Matthews, suffered a broken foot during the summer and could be lost for the season.

Orange arrived to the Tal Jobe Gymnasium in Mebane on Friday night fresh off a road win at Chapel Hill, a team that had defeated Eastern Alamance by 28 points on December 6.

But the Eagles utilized a 1-3-1 zone to stymie Orange from 3-point range and Eastern senior guard Javier Tinnen wouldn’t let his team lost to their nearby rival for a sixth straight time.

Tinnen scored 15 points while freshman Mason Murphy scored 24 points as the Eagles outscored Orange 25-12 in the fourth quarter to upset the Panthers 66-60 in the Central Conference opener for both teams.

Orange didn’t hit a 3-pointer in the second half and was just 5-of-20 from downtown. Kai Wade led Orange with 18 points while sophomore Hector Garrido added nine points and 15 rebounds. Orange (5-2, 0-1 in the Central Conference) lost to Eastern Alamance for the first time since February 2, 2022.

Orange led 49-43 going into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles got a surprise boost from sophomore Xavier McPherson, who was called up from the junior varsity team for his first varsity game and scored eleven points, all in the second half. McPherson drained two 3-pointers, including one that gave the Eagles the lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Tinnen finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Orange senior Michael Clark scored nine points in the opening quarter, all off 3-pointers. The Panthers built a 12-point lead in the first half based off a 54-38 rebounding edge, plus the Eagles missed its first six three throws. Wade finished with a double-double with 18 points and eleven rebounds. Clark came away with 13 points and ten rebounds.

Orange will return home to face East Chapel Hill in a nonconference game on Tuesday night.

Women’s basketball: Eastern Alamance 37, Orange 34:

In a strange game, Eastern Alamance earned its second win of the year behind Ayila Trollinger’s 16 points.

Orange led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter despite not sinking a field goal. In fact, Orange scored just two field goals in the entire first half and still led 14-5 at halftime.

Senior Evelyn George led all players with 19 points. With four seconds remaining, the Eagles led 37-34 when Orange’s Addie Atkins tied up Selaya Rogers, giving the ball to Orange on the possession arrow. George had a clean look from 3-point range to tie it up and appeared to be hit on the arm by an Eagle, but there was no call as the buzzer sounded.

After being limited to two field goals in the first half, the Eagles exploded to start the second half. Marion Scott scored all nine of her points in the third quarter. Trollinger drained four 3-pointers in the second half, included one that was banked in that put the Eagles ahead 27-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Atkins and George sparked a late comeback for the Lady Panthers. Atkins knocked down a 20-footer while George scored seven points in the fourth quarter. Alexis Stephens added her only field goal of the game. The Eagles’ succeeded in slowing the game down to its own, half-court plodding pace. Only three Orange players scored field goals as the Eagles won its Central Conference opener.

The Eagles defeated Orange for the third straight time. Last year, Orange defeated Eastern Alamance in the Southeastern Alamance Holiday Tournament.

Orange will host East Chapel Hill, a former conference rival, in Hillsborough on Tuesday night.