Orange Panther of the Week: Lucas Van Mater

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is junior cross country runner Lucas Van Mater. Last month, Van Mater was a part of the ninth state championship team in Orange High School history. Van Mater finished 8th overall in the 3A State Championships at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville, earning him a spot all the All-State team. His teammate, Myles Jermyn, finished sixth as Orange won its first state championship in men’s cross country with 63 points. North Lincoln finished in second place with 96. In his running career at Orange, Van Mater has been a part of three Central Conference champions and two Mideast Regional champions. This year, Van Mater finished 2nd overall in the conference championship race by only .53 seconds behind Jermyn. Van Mater is the third person in his family to compete at Orange. His older sister, Katelyn, played tennis, basketball and soccer. His older brother, Josh, also ran cross country. After winning the state champion, Van Mater has already started on his next chapter. He’s running indoor track this winter and has already qualified for the state championships in the 3,200 meters after he ran a 9:29.04 at the Fleet Feet Dash for Doodie at Reagan High School in Greensboro on November 16. The attached interview was taped hours after the Orange men’s cross country team won the state championship at a Chipotle in Burlington.

